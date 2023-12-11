At Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland) we’ve seen the impact and distress this causes first hand. It has to stop.

That’s why it was so disheartening to see MSPs reject Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP’s Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) (Scotland) Bill. As a country we missed out on the chance to kickstart one of the most fundamental advancements in disability rights under devolution. It was the chance to lead on an independence debate that could surely unite all political parties: independence for our disabled people.

The bill sought to make it a legal duty for the Scottish Government and local authorities to set out how they would coordinate support for disabled people under 26-years-old as they transition into adulthood. Central to the proposal was ensuring that every disabled child or young person has a transitions plan, as part of a national strategy.

This would have had such a positive impact on disabled young people and their families, putting an end to the continued stress and heartache of falling between the cracks of different service providers. It was the chance to put real plans and resources in place to help disabled people be happy and healthy in life.

Watching the debate in Parliament, the reasons for rejecting the bill appeared to be that it was quite difficult to deliver and might cost money. Many parents like me who care for a disabled child or young person will recognise these arguments. They’re excuses for inaction that we hear almost every day.

There are good examples of support out there that we must build on. In the absence of a legal duty, we need to see clear leadership from the Scottish Government to make sure that we implement good practice right across the country.

For example, through our Transitions Project in Lothian, SBH Scotland is working with healthcare and education services to provide practical and emotional support to help young people navigate their transitions into adulthood. Our work is helping young people with spina bifida and hydrocephalus start college or university, move into their own home, and make sure they get the health care they need, when they need it. But we need vital funding to reach many more people in need.

Leadership from Scottish Government needs to come with a budget as well as good intentions.

They committed to a National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy for disabled young people in the 2021 Programme for Government and have since advised that they aim to publish the strategy by the end of 2024. In that strategy we need to see a clear commitment to scaling up projects like our Lothian Transitions Project, and we need to see firm commitment to compelling service providers to put in place plans to make sure young disabled people get the right support.

Our disabled young people are simply asking for the same chances as their peers. A chance to be independent, to not feel alone and to be celebrated for the incredible young people they are.

Lawrence Cowan is CEO of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland