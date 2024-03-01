On the other, when abused, alcohol is at the root of so many of Scotland's troubles: addiction, ill-health, premature deaths, strains on the NHS, crime, violence. It kills and destroys lives, relationships and communities.

We both love and loath alcohol. But where is this complex relationship at in 2024?

My team has been working hard on exploring the question, alive to the many difficult layers at play. On Monday, we will launch a five-day series – Scotland and Alcohol – in response.

It is a comprehensive body of work which I am incredibly proud of my team for. As always, they have worked hard to produce impactful, wide-ranging content, including the business and economic aspects of alcohol, the social, the health, and how it impacts our sporting world. We have spoken with many people, heard their stories, their hopes and concerns, and we are keen to share those with you, our readers.

Some of our content is inspiring, some is harrowing, but it tells the full story of Scotland’s relationship with drink. We believe it needs to be shared, understood, discussed, and in many areas used to have conversations and apply pressure in areas where solutions are needed.

Our series includes full analysis of data from a health perspective, looks at the explosion of small brewers, explores minimum unit pricing, the social role of traditional pubs, the impact of alcohol on children, generational approaches to drinking, and where politics has impacted the industry and drinking culture. It is full, detailed, and thought provoking.



We are keen to hear from you as this important topic is tackled next week. Please share your thoughts. Give us your feedback. The series lasts five days, but the much-needed conversations around Scotland and alcohol will last much longer.

Many thanks,

Catherine Salmond

Editor