We have dug deep into the data, sought meaningful analysis and comment.
We have offered reflection, while also looking forward. We have celebrated and entertained. We have started conversations we intend to keep having.
Over the last week, The Herald team has worked hard to offer a full, detailed and thought-provoking investigation into Scotland’s relationship with alcohol. I wrote last week as we launched our series that it was a complex relationship – and our findings reinforce that – but it has been fascinating to explore the true extent.
For example, our whisky industry is worth billions to the country’s economy; vital for employment, tourism and trade. It is a great source of pride, demonstrative of our talent in the field and standing on the global stage. Our world-famous brands, and our growing start-ups, have cemented themselves as top tourist attractions, with distilleries now our most popular destinations in the country.
On the other hand, deaths from alcohol are at a 14-year high and many of the other health statistics we have revealed, analysed and discussed this week are nothing short of disturbing. We have told heart-breaking stories of people whose lives have been shaped by alcohol abuse, reinforcing the long-held, negative relationship Scotland has with drink.
Scotland and Alcohol is not a straightforward story. You can read every article in our series here.
But where do we go from here? Our five-day investigation ends today, but the conversations we believe are vital around Scotland and alcohol will not. My team is committed to celebrating all that is good about our relationship with drink, especially what it brings to Scotland by way of business and tourism, but we will not shy away from the negatives; the deaths, the crimes, the lives and communities destroyed by alcohol abuse. We will continue to tell people’s stories, reveal new trends, look to other countries for comparisons, support those working hard to change the statistics, and apply pressure on those who have influence. Please join us in this much-needed discussion.
Meanwhile, we are already working on our next series, details of which I will share with you soon.
You can also catch up on our series looking at the depopulation of the Highlands and Islands which we ran in January, kickstarting our year with a determination to deliver for you, our readers, detailed investigations on a wide range of subjects that matter in 2024.
Many thanks for your continued support and interest,
Catherine Salmond,
Editor
