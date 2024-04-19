It is the type of support which helps prevent family breakdown; enables those living with dementia to continue to live in the communities which they know best; supports those living with a physical or learning disability to live in accordance with their choices and aspirations; and is there for those struggling with problematic substance use or their mental health. These services are high quality, cost-effective and deliver good outcomes, and can help relieve strain on the already overloaded NHS or Scottish Prison Service.

They are there for you and for me, for our friends, families and communities and are much needed to help prevent crisis from occurring and to support wellbeing across Scotland.

Daily, however, we are now hearing of cuts to services. Whilst the pressures are understood, the way in which cuts to funding are being made undermine the human rights of those who depend on them to live a life which gives them choice, control and dignity. There is little discussion or opportunity for collaboration which might bring forward different solutions, and the distress caused is palpable as so few alternatives are available.

These cuts may initially be felt by those who rely on the support offered. In time however, there will be a ripple effect in Scottish communities as more people reach crisis point due to the erosion of the supportive infrastructure that social care offers.

There is work now being progressed around the recently proposed National Care Service but the delay in implementation is hugely concerning. Action to stave off the collapse of social care is needed now.

It is important the current cuts to social care are understood, debated and that assurances are given about funding being secure for the future. With swingeing cuts being made, based on financial processes to deliver short term economic advantage rather than being seen as an investment in people and in the future of Scotland, we have to pause and ask: what is the human and societal cost of these decisions?

Viv Dickenson is CEO of CrossReach, one of Scotland’s largest social care charities. She has a wealth of experience in the fields of postnatal depression, addictions, mental health, homelessness and children and family services. She has been with CrossReach since 1995.