Working on the front line we know our services are under severe pressure, and this, coupled with rising waiting lists for our patients, means we are yet again weathering a perfect storm.

In its last manifesto the SNP said it was “committed” to ensuring by the end of the Scottish Parliament term that 10% per cent of the NHS budget would be invested in mental health services and 1% in child and adult mental health services (CAMHS).

We’re still waiting. In fact, analysis by the Royal College of Psychiatrists tells us that NHS spend has moved further away from this target with spend in real terms declining by 4.5% over the past three years.

Our research also shows that in 2022/23, the share of overall NHS funding decreased to 8.53%.

You may think that is not far off its target, but in real cash terms what it really means is that the Scottish Government was £224 million short of meeting its own spending targets last year.

And with regional variations in spending across health boards, we’re also hearing from our members that this trajectory is set to get worse.

Staff burnout and long waiting times mean our services are so stretched they’re now at breaking point.

Given the strain on services, it’s hard to imagine that such little thought has been given to this area of the NHS.

Recently we ran a YouGov poll which revealed 45% of Scots think that mental health services have got worse since the last 2021 Scottish election, while 46% of the public reckon these services will get worse over the next two years.

It’s clear that the public are anxious about how mental health services are running just as much as we are. We made a wish list this year on how to improve mental health care for all Scots. Solutions included ringfencing funding for mental health services.

And dedicated investment and service reform to address the needs of those with neurodevelopmental disorders like autism and ADHD.

We also asked that psychiatrists, as senior doctors, be at the heart of decision-making within NHS services.

Another wish was for mandated reporting from health boards confirming how their spending targets for mental health have been met.

Adequate funding is critical in addressing these issues, as well as the rising demand.

But despite assurances of action plans and pots of money, funding for our services has stagnated over the last decade.

Colleagues tell us they face incredible pressures and what it comes down to is money.

But as a psychiatrist I can tell you: there’s never been a better time to invest properly in these vital services.

Next week should be interesting. My colleagues and I will be listening carefully to what Shona Robison has to say on the NHS funding pot.

Dr Pavan Srireddy is vice-chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland

