The real motive for Boswell’s visit, however, was not so much to give comfort, but to see how Hume confronted the reality of his impending demise, without the consolation of religious belief. Hume’s notoriety as a religious sceptic was well known and he was frequently attacked as the ‘Great Infidel’. But if Boswell was hoping for some kind of graveside recantation, he was to be disappointed. It turned out that Hume was as calm and clear as ever, still firmly rejecting any notion of the survival of the soul beyond the death of the body.

Given the dominance of religion at the time, it is no surprise that Boswell was profoundly shocked by Hume’s eerie serenity. Today, with the advance of science and secularism, many of us will die without religious consolation.

Reflecting this profound societal change, Scotland currently registers 51% of its population as secular. In this context, to us, Hume’s attitude may seem admirable - or foolish - but certainly not surprising. And it is primarily this change in religious sentiment, combined with medical advances that can artificially extend life, which has made possible the current, often acrimonious, debate on assisted dying or ‘assisted suicide’.

In Scotland, the Assisted Dying Bill (2024) was introduced in March 2024 by Liam McArthur and is expected to be debated in the near future.

Hume has been dead for around 250 years yet, as we show in our recent article ‘Assisted Dying, David Hume and the Principle of Utility’ in Scottish Affairs, there is much in his various writings on religion and morality, that is highly relevant to the current debate and which point towards what his views might be, were he alive today.

Whilst it is true that Hume was a non-believer in the accepted sense, it is not his religious commitments – or lack of them - which seem to us most instrumental in determining his probable attitude towards assisted dying. The main influences are to be found in his various essays, including On Suicide and Of the Original Contract, and through these we can identify three steps which represent Hume’s position.

The first step is with regard to the individual. In On Suicide, Hume offers a strong defence of the moral right of a person to take their own life, and he comes close to the intentions of the Bill, when he avers: ‘That suicide may often be consistent with interest and with our duty to ourselves, no one can question, who allows, that age, sickness, or misfortune may render life a burthen, and make it worse even than annihilation. …..both prudence and courage should engage us to rid ourselves at once of existence, when it becomes a burthen’ .

There is no ambiguity here; if life is intolerable, it is perfectly reasonable to take your leave of it.

David Hume (Image: free) Hume echoes the great Stoic sage, Epictetus, who declares, ‘if the room is smoky, if only moderately, I will stay; if there is too much, I will go. Remember …the door is always open’. Of course, Hume’s attitude towards suicide does not mean that he would necessarily have supported assisted dying, but by placing the right to end a life firmly within the purview of the individual, he clearly takes the first step in that direction.

The second step takes Hume from the rights of the individual to the responsibilities of wider society to that individual, via his ‘principle of utility’. For Hume, the ‘utility’ of any action lies in the extent to which it maximises the happiness and minimises the suffering of others.

He makes clear that our humanity, i.e. our ‘natural sentiments’ should extend beyond friends to include others who request our help. Such sentiments include compassion, which he understands as a concern for the misery of others, even strangers.

He writes, ‘Compassion frequently arises, where there is no preceding esteem or friendship; and compassion is an uneasiness in the sufferings of another’. Thus, if an individual’s misery and suffering could be minimised by shortening her/his life, and that is what the person wants, there follows a moral obligation on the part of society to assist. Indeed, Hume – along with many today - would regard a refusal to help in such circumstances, as the denial of a fundamental human right.

The third, and more controversial step, places the onus back on the individual to ask whether she/he has responsibilities to wider society. Specifically, might there - in exceptional circumstances - be a duty to die?

Hume hints at this, when he says, But suppose that it is no longer in my power to promote the interest of the public; Suppose that I am a burden to it; Suppose my life hinders some person from being much more useful to the public: in such cases, my resignation of life must not only be innocent, but laudable.

Hume’s reasoning here can be seen as an extension of his principle of utility; if one is a burden to others and social usefulness has gone, so too has a large part of personhood. The emphasis is on individual autonomy; there is no place for coercion or pressure from others.

This idea is alien – even shocking - to us, but in some non-industrial societies, and historically with Indigenous Arctic Peoples (where food supplies were critical), it was recognised that the aged eventually reach a stage where their continued presence within their social group becomes a liability.

Similarly, in recent years, several ethicists have argued that in today’s highly medicalised society, we cannot continue to absorb the financial burden of preserving life at all costs, even though some may think it desirable.

In 2008, the late Baroness Warnock, one of the most influential moral philosophers of recent times, personalised the debate when she said, ‘there’s nothing wrong with feeling you ought to [die] for the sake of others as well as yourself’.

In other words, she echoes Hume’s sentiments that not only is it reasonable for an individual to end their own life when it has become intolerable, but that in the context of the needs of family, friends and wider society, there may even be an obligation to do so. But to be clear: this obligation should only be enacted in a situation where the individual acts freely to choose this course of action, as part of fulfilling a settled wish in that regard.

Hume’s utterances in relation to religion, death, suicide and through his principle of utility, leave little doubt that were he alive today, he would be a supporter of the assisted dying bill. His writings delineate a very modern meaning of citizenship, one in which he reminds us that as human beings, we have obligations to others, as well as to ourselves.

Dr David Ashton and Professor Peter Hutton are former medical practitioners, with a longstanding interest in the philosophy of David Hume