MP Angus MacNeil has announced he has been expelled from the SNP.
Mr MacNeil was suspended from the party’s Westminster group last month after reportedly clashing with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.
The party’s conduct committee met on Thursday to discuss his case after he refused to immediately rejoin the group at the end of his suspension.
READ MORE: Angus MacNeil has SNP membership suspended
Mr MacNeil, 53, has represented the Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) constituency since 2005.
He tweeted about his expulsion, using a kangaroo emoji to refer to the member conduct committee.
He said: “The Summer of Member Expulsion, has indeed come to pass. As I have been expelled as a rank & file SNP member by a ‘member conduct committee’.
“I didn’t leave the SNP – the SNP have left me. I wish they were as bothered about independence as they are about me!”
He was suspended from the Westminster group for a week in early July following reports of a row with Mr O’Hara in the House of Commons.
Later that month his membership of the party was suspended as he refused to immediately rejoin the SNP group.
The MP released a statement attacking the SNP leadership’s approach to independence, accusing it of a lack of urgency.
“I will only seek the SNP whip again if it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence,” he wrote.
READ MORE: Mark Smith - Good on you big man – a unionist herogram to Angus MacNeil
Thursday’s decision by the conduct committee means he cannot sit as an SNP MP any longer and appears to rule out any reconciliation with the party.
On Wednesday, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was asked about Mr MacNeil as he spoke to journalists on the by-election campaign trail in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
He said the party’s MPs should not “pick and choose” when they hold the party whip.
However he said he would not give a “running commentary” on the conduct process and he “gets on well with Angus”.
Mr Flynn said he and his colleagues wanted a “positive outcome” but added this was not always possible in politics.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here