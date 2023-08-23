Former prime minister Gordon Brown will insist there is an urgent need for ministers at Holyrood and Westminster to work together to tackle poverty, as a new poll found more than half of Scots think wrangling over the constitution has left the country "stuck in a rut".
A poll for Our Scottish Future, the think tank set up by Mr Brown, found 53% of people questioned agree that after a "decade of constitutional debate, Scotland now feels stuck in a rut" - with only 10% disagreeing with this.
Mr Brown will tell an event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Wednesday that rows between the SNP Government in Edinburgh and the Conservative administration in London have turned politics into a "Punch and Judy show".
He will claim the disputes are "trapping us in negativity and pessimism", insisting what is needed instead is politicians working together to tackle poverty.
Read More: Yousaf urged to tackle poverty in upcoming Programme for Government
Experts at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation are expected to confirm in the autumn that the number of people in "destitution", with a very low income and only limited access to essentials such as food, heating and basic toiletries - has "virtually doubled over recent years", Mr Brown will say.
That is since a 52% rise in households in destitution between 2017 and 2019.
Mr Brown will say: "Today, over one million - 1,110,000 - Scots, or 21% of Scotland's population, are in poverty, including 250,000 children.
"The vast majority of those children are living in working households where breadwinners simply don't earn enough to make ends meet.
"We are now seeing poverty that I never thought I'd see again, with worrying episodes of rickets, malnutrition and destitution and a failure to tackle it head on with co-operation between the two governments.
"That is why I say to UK and Scottish ministers that it is time to agree on the urgent need to co-operate in the interests of solving poverty, rather than a stand-off that helps no-one."
Read More: Support for Bute House Agreement drops among SNP voters
The former Labour leader will argue that rather than having a separate body for welfare payments north of the border, Social Security Scotland, "a better solution would be to co-operate... using a single system, with one computer, one application system, one check system, and one payment and audit system".
Setting up a separate Scottish benefits body was the result of "a toxic combination of Scottish ultra-go-it-alone nationalism and British gross negligence", Mr Brown will say.
He will claim that the current system "allows escalating levels of poverty to continue through working on separate solutions without saving money by co-operating".
Estimates suggest, the former PM will say, the "duplication of two systems has meant that we could have paid the families of 250,000 poor children around £2,000 each", which he will say would be a "better way of relieving poverty rather than funding an expensive bureaucracy".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here