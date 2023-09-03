The UK Government should reintroduce the £400 energy rebate, the SNP’s Westminster leader has urged.
Ahead of the Commons returning on Monday, Stephen Flynn pushed for the measure – which ended in March – to be brought back in before expected price rises over the winter.
Independent energy research firm Cornwall Insights said in a recent report that prices could rise to £2,032.66 annually for the average household in January.
Mr Flynn said: “Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer are hammering household incomes with their reckless support for Brexit, austerity cuts and damaging Westminster policies that have sent the cost of living in the UK soaring through the roof.
“With energy bills still around double what they were in 2021, standing charges rising, and families struggling to cope with the growing cost of mortgages, rents and bills, it’s vital the UK Government brings back the £400 energy bill rebate from October.
“The UK Government must not abandon families this winter, but that is exactly what the Tories and pro-Brexit Labour Party are doing by imposing cuts and refusing to give struggling families the support they need.
“Scotland is an energy rich country and it’s a scandal that Westminster is forcing families to pay through the nose for a resource we have in plenty.
“The SNP is the only party demanding real help for families and a credible plan to reduce energy bills. At the general election, voting SNP is the only way to tackle the cost of living and secure a fairer and wealthier future with independence.”
A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have been providing unprecedented support to families, with nearly £40 billion to cover around half a typical household’s energy bill last winter. Energy prices have fallen significantly since last Autumn and the Energy Price Guarantee will remain in place as a safety net through to April 2024.
“Additional help is also available for the most vulnerable this winter through an increase to the Warm Home Discount, from which we expect over 3 million households to benefit, which is in addition to the significant welfare and income tax powers the Scottish Government has.”
“Last month we also announced hundreds of new oil and gas licences to deliver cleaner homegrown energy for households – capitalising on Scotland’s energy resources while supporting 50,000 jobs.”
Show less
Images
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel