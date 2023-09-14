The issue has been thrown into sharp focus today with the release of census data which highlights Scotland’s aging population.

Deaths are outstripping births, and the number of over-65s is greater than the number of under-15s.

Constitution Secretary has said this demonstrates the need for continued migration – with young workers required to settle north of the border to support and aging population.

The research for Migration Policy Scotland, conducted by Diffley Partnership, found while 59% describe immigration as positive, 18% feel it has had a negative effect, while 23% are unsure.

Almost two-fifths (38%) of Scots want to see immigration increased, with 12% saying it should be increased a lot, while 26% say it should increase by a little.

Just over a third (34%) of those questioned said immigration levels should stay the same, while 28% want to see them reduce – 12% by a little and 16% by a lot.

More than a third (35%) of Scots over the age of 55 want to see immigration reduced.

Responding to the census figures, Mr Robertson said: “We know Scotland faces an ongoing population challenge with fewer births than deaths registered since 2011, which reinforces how damaging Brexit continues to be with the loss of freedom of movement.

“We will also introduce a talent attraction and migration service to support more people to live and work here.

“We have also called on the UK Government to devolve immigration powers to the Scottish Parliament and work with us to deliver our proposal for a Rural Visa Pilot to enable rural and island communities to attract migrants in line with local needs.”