The SNP’s Westminster leader has rejected “in any way, shape or form” turncoat MP Lisa Cameron’s claims his group has a toxic culture that forced her to defect to the Tories.
East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow MP Lisa Cameron stunned Westminster after quitting the SNP group and joining the Conservatives in the Commons, hours before being de-selected to defend her seat in next year’s general election for Humza Yousaf's party.
Dr Cameron claimed that she had no option but to leave the "toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group", as she described it.
She labelled the SNP group as a “cult” and claimed her relationship with SNP colleagues led to a year of counselling sessions and the need for antidepressants.
Dr Cameron, in a leaked video, seen by The Herald, claimed, just days before joining the Tories that independence was her priority as a politician.
Speaking on Sky News, SNP Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, rejected Dr Cameron’s claims over the culture of the party’s group of MPs in London.
Mr Flynn said: “In terms of Lisa’s characterisation of the group, Lisa was there for a lot longer than I was as well, she was elected many years before I was, I simply don't recognise it in any way, shape or form.
“My colleagues, yes we disagree, but we all work collegiately and I was very surprised with some of the remarks that Lisa’s made.”
Dr Cameron said she and her family are in hiding in the Scottish countryside after claiming she has received threats and abuse.
She claimed she was told “I hope you burn” and “I hope someone throws a brick at you in the street" in a host of threats received over email.
Speaking to The Times, Dr Cameron said she has left her home to protect her two children.
She said: "The kids were getting upset and I didn't want them to be impacted any more.
“I thought it was best to get away and try and protect them.”
Mr Flynn said the threats and abuse were “utterly appalling”.
He added: “I've already been in touch with Lisa to say that simply not acceptable.
“I've seen some of the news headlines in around the fact that I think she's had to close her constituency office and is maybe away from home with her family at the moment.
“I send my deepest sympathies in regards to Lisa in that respect - it's simply not acceptable.”
