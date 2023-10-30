SNP ministers will publish their plans for migration and asylum policy if Scotland secures independence from the United Kingdom later this week – pointing to a system that “has dignity, fairness and respect at its heart”.
The move comes following sustained criticism by the Scottish Government of UK Government migration policies.
Tory Home Secretary Suella Braverman caused outrage after suggesting that “multiculturalism has failed” and suggested seeking asylum because you are being persecuted because you are a woman or gay is not a good enough reason to gain entry into the UK.
The UK Government’s bid to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been deemed unlawful, with the Supreme Court considering a final appeal from Tory ministers,
Read more: Hepburn: SNP's renewed independence case 'well worth' public funding
The Scottish Government will publish its sixth paper of its Building a New Scotland series – which sets out the updated case for independence.
The papers were ordered by then-first minister Nicola Sturgeon amid the prospect of a second referendum on independence, but that looks unlikely after the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood cannot hold its own poll and the Conservatives and Labour insisting they will not grant a vote if they form the next Westminster government.
The Scottish Government’s paper will tout a fairer immigration system that is specifically tailored to the country’s population and economic needs.
The paper, which will be published on Friday, will also propose a new humane approach for asylum seekers in Scotland, according to the Scottish Government.
Independence Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “Migration to Scotland supports economic growth and the delivery of public services, and we should recognise the enormous contribution that people from all over the world make to our country.
Read more: Suella Braverman warns over 'hurricane of uncontrolled immigration'
“Migration is vitally important to Scotland’s future – as well as contributing to our communities, the people who choose to live, work and raise their families here are helping to grow our economy.
“Independence would give Scotland the opportunity to set its own migration policy that delivers for our specific needs.”
He added: “We need a migration policy that will help expand the Scottish economy and benefit our wider society - particularly for our rural and island communities, who continue to struggle with labour shortages as a result of Brexit and a hostile immigration system that does not meet our needs.
“At its core, Scotland is an open and welcoming nation and we could take an approach to migration that has dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.
“The next paper in the Building a New Scotland series will explain just how we intend to deliver that and I look forward to setting out our proposals later this week.”
Last week, Mr Hepburn defended the Scottish Government continuing to draw up the renewed case for Scottish independence.
Speaking in Holyrood, he told MSPs that the Scottish Government “will continue to provide information about the opportunities of independence” through its Building a New Scotland series of papers and “various other engagements”.
Mr Hepburn said: “To be abundantly clear, the cost of each paper that we have published thus far has been less than £20,000.
“With the enormous benefits and opportunity that independence brings, I think that that money is well worth expending.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel