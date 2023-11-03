Scotland’s population is predicted to fall without net inward migration, making it harder for a shrinking workforce to support a growing number of elderly people through taxation.

Ahead of the paper’s launch, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said it would set out new government agencies and visa routes to attract more people to the country.

She said: “People who come to live and work in Scotland are vital to our country’s future – not only for the contribution they make to our culture and communities, but also for supporting economic growth and sustaining public services.

“The proposals in this paper, including new visa routes and agencies, would support people with a wide range of skills to make Scotland their home.

“Independence is essential in order to get the powers Scotland needs to build a migration system that works for every part of our country and which has dignity, fairness and respect at its core.

“The UK Government’s Brexit policy and its approach to migration and asylum do not reflect the attitudes of most people in Scotland and are damaging our economy: we need to boost our working population, not reduce it.”

Ms Somerville will launch the paper alongside Independence minister Jamie Hepburn and Emma Roddick, minister for equalities, migration and refugees.

Migration is currently reserved to Westminster.

Then first minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded a separate visa system north of the border in 2020 to address demographic issues, but her call was rejected within hours.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Our points-based system rightly prioritises the skills we already have in the UK, while attracting the talent our economy needs to grow. It is broader than the previous immigration system, with many more jobs now eligible, stretching across all key sectors of the British economy.

“Immigration is a reserved matter for the UK Government, and the points-based system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.”

Previous papers in the Building a New Scotland series have argued the country would be wealthier and fairer than the UK after independence, with a renewed democracy and a better economy, as well as discussing a written constitution and a new approach to citizenship.

Unionist critics have accused the Scottish Government of wasting public money on the prospectus, especially as Holyrood cannot hold a referendum without Westminster consent.

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “This latest propaganda paper highlights once again how totally out of touch the SNP are with the public.

“While Scots want and expect ministers to focus on the issues that matter to them, Humza Yousaf is squandering more taxpayers’ money and civil service resources on his independence obsession. This is unacceptable – especially when his government is imposing swingeing cuts to key public services.”