Christina McAnea, the General Secretary of Unison, said the change would be “disastrous” for the social care sector.

Last month, revised figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that net migration to Britain in 2022 was at a record high, with 745,000 more people arriving than leaving.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already vowed to “do what is necessary” to bring that number down.

Home Secretary James Cleverly is set to announce a raft of measures on Monday evening.

Curbs on visas for healthcare workers, and the number of dependants migrants can bring to the UK are also expected.

There have also been reports the government could overhaul the shortage occupation list, which details which jobs can currently be filled by foreign workers paid 20% less than the official "going rate" that employers would otherwise have to pay.

Downing Street declined to discuss the specifics ahead of Mr Cleverly’s announcement, but insisted that the package is “about striking the right balance”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “We do believe there is a significant pool of people who can be assisted back into the workforce.”

He said “There is evidence of abuse in the system and that’s what we will clamp down on” following changes introduced “over successive years”.

Responding to the report, Ms McAnea told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “I think this is one of these really cruel and disastrous policies basically for the sector.

“We already know that there’s massive shortages in social care and indeed in health.

“I do want to know, have they spoken to anyone in the sector about this before introducing these changes, have they spoken to anyone who commissions or provides or employs care workers?

“I suspect not."

The trade union leader added: “This will be an utter disaster because what they’re doing is basically sending out a really strong message to those migrant workers who are basically propping up the care sector and indeed in many cases the health sector and saying you’re not welcome here.”

Mr Cleverly is also expected to head to Kigali to finalise a new treaty with Rwanda this week, which ministers hope will help to allow them to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling that the policy was illegal.

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs should be "shitting themselves" about the threat to their seats from Reform UK at the next general election, its leader has warned.

Richard Tice told PoliticsHome his party intended to fight the next general election as an "immigration election."

"The last one was 'get Brexit done', the next will be an immigration election," he said.