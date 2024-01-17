Asylum seekers housed in the Muthu Hotel in Erskine will be moved to alternative accommodation by the end of March.
The Home Office has been detaining people seeking refugee status in hotels across the UK, with the premises in Renfrewshire used for the purpose since February of 2023.
The presence of asylum seekers in the building led to protests attended by far-right group Homeland, which split from Patriotic Alternative last year, and a larger counter-demonstration by anti-racism activists, trades unions, and local residents.
The UK Government has announced its intention to move away from the practice of housing people in hotels, and served notice to Mears Group on January 3 that use of the Muthu hotel by the Home Office will cease by the end of the contract on April 5.
It's understood there are currently 114 residents in the hotel, with that number to be gradually reduced over the coming weeks.
People will be moved to suitable dispersed accommodation across Scotland.
Gavin Newlands, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North said: "The lack of local engagement, accurate and up to date information from the Home Office has been appalling, and has led to increased concerns and opened up the opportunity for far right groups to plague Erskine with their vile propaganda.
"However, despite the mismanagement of the Tory Government on matters of immigration and the far right group's actions, the local community of Erskine has shown we will not let these extremists have their way."
Those seeking asylum will be provided accommodation on a 'no choice' basis, and may be moved to an entirely different location to their current lodgings.
Those whose personal circumstance necessitate accommodation in a particular location, will have their requests considered.
The Home Office said it will establish if there are any safeguarding, medical or other personal circumstances which need to be considered.
People seeking refugee status will be informed that they may need to share rooms with other asylum seekers, which may be family members, friends or strangers of the same sex.
Those providing the accommodation, in this case Mears, will manage the move of people from one location to another.
The Home Office said: "The Home Office is now terminating the contract with Muthu Glasgow River Hotel as asylum accommodation and it will cease being used before the end of April 2024, reflecting the contractual notice period on this property.
"Residents currently accommodated in the hotel will be moving to other parts of our asylum estate and we aim to complete all relocations in advance of the final closure date.
"Residents will be notified a minimum of five days in advance and moved by the Home Office in line with our existing published policies."
As previously reported by The Herald, Police Scotland said in December that they would no longer send officers down to the protest and counter-protest as a matter of course.
On Christmas Eve an alleged assault took place in the grounds of the hotel in which an anti-racist activist was punched and hit with his walking stick.
