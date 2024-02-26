Mr Starmer made the promise on February 2019 when he was shadow Brexit Secretary, though he has since dropped the policy with Labour now wanting to "make Brexit work better".

It is one of a number of U-turns the Labour leader has made including over a £28 billion plan to invest in green energy and capping bankers' bonuses.

Mr Yousaf is expected to be joined on the campaign trail in Glasgow by a group of young students at a pro-EU event.

The event also comes as Labour's finance spokesman Michael Marra raised concerns over the sustainability of free university tuition.

“Brexit is yet another example of Scotland paying the price for the damaging policies of Westminster parties completely out of touch with Scotland’s values," said Mr Yousaf.

“Scotland did not vote for Brexit, yet Westminster has taken a sledgehammer to our economy - it’s hitting everything from our bills and our industries to our workforce and our students.

“However, like with so many issues, neither Labour or the Tories can offer Scotland an alternative. Another referendum on Brexit is just one of the many promises Keir Starmer has u-turned on."

He added: “Today I’ll be joined by a group of young students who have had the benefits and opportunities that EU membership offers, ripped away from them despite voting to remain.

“The pro-Brexit Labour party has failed Scotland’s young people – worse still, senior Labour figures in Holyrood hinted last week at the introduction of back-door tuition fees in Scotland.

“Let me be clear, the SNP will always fight to protect Scotland’s values and ensure that education will always be free in Scotland.

“Brexit and Westminster aren't working for Scotland. The SNP is the only party at the upcoming election offering Scotland a route back into the European Union with the full powers of independence.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray hit back at Mr Yousaf attacking the SNP's opposition to increase the windfall tax on energy giants.

Mr Yousaf has refused to back the proposals saying there was "extreme anger" from people in the north east of Scotland at the party's plans for the oil and gas sector which he has said could risk 100,000 jobs.

Responding to Mr Yousaf's attack on Mr Starmer, Mr Murray said: "Fresh from siding with oil and gas giants against working people, Humza Yousaf and his Tory-enabling party are once more turning their fire on the only party that can replace the SNP.

“The best way to improve our relationship with our European partners is to elect a Labour government that will fundamentally reset the relationship with our friends in the EU in the national interest.

“This is what the SNP and their politics of grievance and division are so scared of. While Humza Yousaf plays pundit, Labour is out fighting for every vote because the only way to deliver the change our country needs is to vote for it.”

Mr Starmer wants to raise the windfall tax on fossil fuel firms from 75% of excess profits to 78% while also extending it to 2029. Mr Yousaf wants it to be kept at its current 75% level.

Mr Murray has said Mr Yousaf's position was "completely incoherent and out of touch" with energy giants last year recorded profits of £33bn "while a third of households in Scotland were living in fuel poverty".

A series of polls has suggested the SNP and Labour are neck in neck regarding Westminster voting intentions at the general election with parts of the central belt currently held by the SNP ready to switch to Mr Starmer's party.

Mr Yousaf launched the SNP's election campaign in January, appealing to voters to oust the six Scottish Conservative MPs.