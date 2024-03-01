The Labour motion was passed, but the UK has three times abstained from a UN vote calling for a ceasefire, which has each time been vetoed by the United States.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council - Britain, the US, Russia, China and France - have the power to veto any resolution put before them.

Writing in The Herald, Mr O'Hara said: "I wish I could say that I was surprised about the events that unfolded last week, but we have known for a long time that the system in Westminster is broken and we must not allow it to distract us from what really matters.

"What I am surprised, and heartbroken about is the fact that after the promises and apologies, the procedural chicanery, grandiose declarations and linguistic gymnastics – that the reason for of this all this was care and concern for the Palestinian people and the unimaginable horrors they are currently going through, Yet I sit here one week later, still unable to meaningfully speak in parliament about the occupation and oppression of Palestine.

"Time and time again over the last few years – Brexit, COVID-19, and now Israel’s bombardment of Gaza – Westminster seems incapable of remembering the real world that exists outside its walls. But as politicians turn deaf ears to the realities of life beyond London, unable to hear the cries of starving children and grieving mothers over the sounds of their own voices, the consequences of Westminster inaction should provide a stark reminder - when we dare pull our heads out of the sand for long enough to take stock - that for every day we bicker, innocent civilians are killed. Over 1,000 since Westminster failed to call for a ceasefire last week. Again."

