A spokesperson for the Commons said the “highly complex” project would “support jobs across the UK.”

Most of the building dates back to the 19th century, though other sections, including Westminster Hall, are considerably older.

For years, there have been problems with the building, including crumbling masonry, leaking roofs and even fire outbreaks. There are also very high levels of asbestos.

It costs an estimated £2 million a week in ad-hoc repairs.

Last year, a report by the cross-party Commons Public Accounts Committee warned that there was “a real and rising risk that a catastrophic event will destroy the Palace before it is ever repaired and restored.”

They also warned of the risk to MPs, Peers and the thousands of staff and visitors who use the building daily.

MPs voted in 2019 to move out of the building while the restoration work was taking place, however, rising costs and uncertainty over the scope of the work prompted a rethink.

The plan now is that there is either a “full decant" where everyone moves into temporary accommodation while work is carried out, with the Commons prioritised for an earlier return, or a "continued presence" where the Lords move out but MPs remain and the work goes on around them.

Parliament was due to vote last year, but with the election looming the decision has been put off while further scoping work is carried out.

The restoration is expected to cost at least £13 billion.

The SNP said Scotland’s share would be around £1.1bn equivalent to 8.6% of the total, the share of revenue contributed to the UK by Scottish taxpayers.

Tommy Sheppard, the party’s Scotland spokesperson, said this could pay for 3,308 nurses or 3,329 police officers.

He said: “Most Scots would agree that the tax they pay would be better spent on improving our vital public services rather than shoring up a crumbling Westminster - the very place that has spent 14 years decimating them.

"Not only has the Westminster government hammered millions of household budgets in Scotland with their austerity cuts, Brexit and cost-of-living crisis, it has repeatedly ignored and sidelined Scotland's voice.

“We have seen this through the Brexit chaos, the recent votes on a ceasefire in Gaza, devolution power grabs, the refusal to give Scotland more powers and denying us the right to choose our own future. The two main Westminster parties - the Tories and Labour - have repeatedly failed Scotland, casting aside our voice and elected representatives.

“Scotland should be free, with the full powers of independence, to focus spending on more important areas while shoring up democracy and representation for Scots, not spending vast sums fixing up a crumbling palace.”

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are getting on with work to support the ongoing business of Parliament and ensure the continued safety of those who work and visit here.

“This includes planning for the large and complex restoration of the Palace of Westminster and we are on track to bring costed proposals to both Houses for a decision next year.

"All options for the restoration work represent significant extra investment spread over many years and this highly complex project to improve one of the world’s most recognised buildings will support jobs across the UK."

In 2022, Michael Gove suggested the House of Lords could decamp to Edinburgh while the Palace of Westminster is being refurbished.