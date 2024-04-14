As reported by the Daily Record, the role was originally earmarked for Keith Brown but he was stood down after suggesting that the SNP should boycott parliament.

Mr Hosie has set out his stall by arguing that only his party can be trusted to represent the interests of Scotland in the Westminster halls of power.

Writing in the Herald on Sunday he said: "The SNP has always been, and will continue to be, Scotland’s voice - whether that’s in councils, in Holyrood, at Westminster and on the world stage.



"It is what the SNP has done for the past 90 years and I’ve borne witness to that for almost half of its entire history, having been a party member for over 40 years and an MP for almost 20.



"When the people of Scotland voted decisively to stay in the EU, SNP MPs led the charge against Boris Johnson’s unlawful attempts to shut down parliament so he could avoid any scrutiny on his disgraceful Brexit plans.



"When the people of Scotland made it clear they wanted to see an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to UK arms sales to Israel, SNP MPs were the first to lead these calls."