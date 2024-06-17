Kate Forbes has urged the next UK Government to work with ministers in Edinburgh to develop a “tailored migration system” for Scotland.
The Deputy First Minister said the specific issues facing the energy, agricultural and tourism sectors north of the border necessitated different rules for international workers.
She said UK policies on migration were "actively harming" Scotland's economy.
The SNP politician also accused her political rivals of of “ramping up” anti-migration rhetoric in a bid to attract right-wing voters.
Speaking ahead of an appearance on the Holyrood Sources podcast, Ms Forbes said: “Migration is possibly the biggest challenge facing Scotland’s economy right now – and it is unforgivable that every Westminster party is completely ignoring Scotland’s specific needs as they fight for right-wing voters in England.
“UK migration policies are actively harming Scotland’s economic growth and prosperity and a tailored migration system suited to Scotland’s specific circumstances is long overdue.
“The success of Scotland’s industries is reliant on migration, whether it be the energy sector, farming, fishing or tourism, yet every effort that has been made by the Scottish Government to find solutions has been dismissed by Westminster.
“As the anti-migration rhetoric ramps up from the Tories and Labour, the SNP is the only party that will demand meaningful action from the next UK government to meet Scotland’s economic needs and boost our public services.”
Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “The SNP have blatantly ignored the fact that their high-tax regime is putting off people coming to Scotland.
“That is putting even more pressure on our overwhelmed public services which are bearing the brunt of the SNP’s financial mismanagement.
“SNP ministers should be looking closer to home when it comes to directing blame for Scotland’s sluggish economic growth.”
Labour has been approached for comment.
The comments from Ms Forbes came as Nigel Farage launched Reform UK's manifesto, which called for far stricter rules on migration.
It includes a commitment to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and a policy of sending migrants who arrive in small boats back to France.
The paper also calls for a freeze” on non-essential immigration “to protect our culture and identity”.
Mr Farage said: “We are not pretending that we are going to win this General Election, we are a very, very new political party.”
But he added: “This election is for our party, and for me, the first important step on the road to 2029.
“Our ambition is to establish a bridgehead in Parliament, and to become a real opposition to a Labour government.”
