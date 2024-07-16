Keir Starmer has "failed" the first test of his leadership, the SNP's Westminster leader has said, as the Labour government does not plan to abolish the two-child benefit cap.
Introduced in April 2017, the cap prevents parents from claiming universal credit or child tax credit for a third or any subsequent child born after that date.
The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has said that removing the limit could lift 300,000 children out of poverty, but Labour has said it cannot afford to scrap the cap due to an estimated £1.7bn impact on the public purse.
A CPAG survey of families affected by the policy found that 93% said it affected their ability to pay for food, and 82% their ability to cover energy bills.
The cap is opposed by the SNP, Lib Dems, Greens, Reform UK and some members of the Labour party, and Mr Flynn announced on Monday that his party would seek to table an amendment to the King's speech calling for it to be abolished.
In doing so he called on Scottish Labour MPs to back it, and the SNP's Westminster leader says if Mr Starmer will not get rid of the cap it will be his party's to own.
Mr Flynn said: "The Labour Party has failed its first big test in government. Instead of delivering change, it is choosing to push thousands of Scottish children into poverty. It is appalling and indefensible.
"Scrapping the two child benefit cap is the bare minimum required to tackle child poverty. If Keir Starmer won't even take this baby step forward, it suggests his government is incapable of delivering the substantial action needed to eradicate child poverty.
"People in Scotland voted for fundamental change at Westminster, and instead they are getting the same old excuses and the same damaging cuts.
"In Scotland, the SNP government has led the UK in tackling poverty, introducing progressive measures including the Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Grant and Baby Box, and spending millions of pounds mitigating Westminster cuts like the Bedroom Tax.
"If the Labour government was serious about eradicating child poverty it would scrap the cap immediately - and match the SNP government's Scottish Child Payment UK-wide by raising the child element of Universal Credit by £26.70 per child, per week across the UK.
"The fact that it won't means this is now the Labour Party's two child cap - and it must take ownership of the misery it will cause as a result. The SNP will table an amendment and I urge Labour MPs in Scotland to back it - or they will be equally responsible for causing child poverty."
