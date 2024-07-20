The SNP have called for a four nation summit on child poverty, as Sir Keir Starmer continues to face pressure over the two-child benefit cap.
The party's Westminster leader has written to the new Prime Minister requesting a meeting with the devolved administrations, with an estimated 4.3 million children - 30% of the country - living in relative low-income households.
Mr Starmer is likely to face a rebellion next week over the abolition of the two-child benefit cap, with four amendments to the King's speech tabled.
The cap was introduced by George Osborne on April 5 2017 and prevents parents from claiming child tax credit or universal credit for a third child, and any subsequent, if they were born after that date.
According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, it currently affects two million children and will encompass close to 700,000 more by the end of the current parliament, with campaigners saying its removal could lift 300,000 out of poverty.
Of the four amendments tabled, one has been put forward by the SNP; another by six Labour MPs; a third by the party's former leader Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent MP, and the Greens; and a fourth by four independent MPs.
It is up to the speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, to select which amendment, if any, is put to a vote and while any amendment would be defeated it would put Mr Starmer in a difficult position.
The Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Green Party and Reform UK all oppose the cap and a number of Labour MPs would rebel to vote against it.
The new government has stated it cannot commit to removing the cap due to the state of public finances, with chief secretary to the treasury Darren Jones saying Labour do not have "a spare £3bn a year" to abolish it.
The SNP's Westminster leader has written to Mr Starmer to reiterate the party's opposition to the cap, and to call for a summit among all four nations to tackle the issue.
Stephen Flynn wrote: "While abolishing the two child cap is essential, it is also clear that it is only a baby step forward in the substantial action required to eliminate child poverty. There is no question that significant investment, and a holistic approach, is required to achieve this goal.
"I know you are keen to work with the Scottish Government, devolved nations and across parties on this important issue. In Scotland, the SNP government has taken bold action by introducing the Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Grant, and Baby Box, among other game-changing progressive policies to tackle child poverty.
"These measures have lifted thousands of Scottish children out of poverty - but for every step Scotland has taken forward, Westminster cuts like the two child cap have dragged us back.
"It is important for the governments across the isles to work together on this issue, to move quickly and to learn from best practice. I am therefore calling for a four nations summit on eradicating child poverty this summer."
Mr Flynn also called on the UK government to abolish the two-child cap, introduce a child payment UK-wide, introduce a Child Poverty Act, and expand the provision of free childcare, as well as following Scotland's baby box and Best Start Grant schemes.
Labour announced this week that the work and pensions secretary and education secretary will lead a wider review of the issue, while a new Child Poverty Unit will be launched inside the Cabinet Office.
Mr Starmer said: "For too long children have been left behind, and no decisive action has been taken to address the root causes of poverty. This is completely unacceptable – no child should be left hungry, cold or have their future held back.
“That’s why we’re prioritising work on an ambitious child poverty strategy and my ministers will leave no stone unturned to give every child the very best start at life.”
Alison Garnham, Chief Executive of Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), said: “A UK-wide focus on child poverty is long overdue and the UK government’s announcement this week of a child poverty taskforce is a welcome first step.
"The two-child limit is a cruel policy - scrapping it must feature in the next UK budget and families in Scotland also need the Scottish Child Payment to increase. Kids in poverty can’t keep waiting for change and we will look for action not words from all our politicians.”
