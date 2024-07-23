Sir Keir Starmer is likely to face a big test right away as his government faces mounting pressure over the two-child benefit cap.
The Labour party has been urged to scrap the controversial measure, but did not include a pledge to do in the King's speech.
That's led to amendments being tabled to try and have it abolished, with a vote likely on Tuesday.
Here's everything you need to know.
What is the two-child benefit cap?
The cap was introduced by George Osborne on April 5, 2017 and prevents parents from claiming child tax credit or universal credit for a third child, and any subsequent, if they were born after that date.
According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, it currently affects two million children and will encompass close to 700,000 more by the end of the current parliament. The Child Poverty Action Group has said removing the limit could lift 300,000 out of poverty, with its research finding 93% of families affected have found it has hit their ability to buy food and 82% their ability to pay energy bills.
What is Labour's position on it?
Labour have said that they would, eventually, like to remove the cap but say they cannot do so now as there isn't enough money available.
The CPAG estimates it would cost £1.7bn per year, the government says it's more like £3bn.
What are the other parties' positions?
The cap is opposed by the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Green Party, Plaid Cymru, the SDLP and Reform UK and even former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman has come out against it.
Why is Keir Starmer under pressure on it?
The issue is a divisive one in his own party, with many Labour MPs also calling for the two-child cap to be abolished.
Backbencher Kim Johnson told the Commons on Monday that the “punitive policy needs to be consigned to the dustbin of history where it belongs.”
Labour MP Rosie Duffield said in a Sunday newspaper that the two-child benefit cap amounts to “social cleansing” and is an “anti-feminist and unequal piece of legislation”.
Six of Mr Starmer's MPs have tabled an amendment to the King's speech calling for it to be scrapped and that's not the only one.
The SNP have put in their own amendment, with the party's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn saying: "Keir Starmer must not fail his first major test in government by refusing to scrap the cap. It is the bare minimum required to tackle child poverty – and to begin to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.
“Labour MPs have a choice today. They can lift children out of poverty by voting for the SNP amendment to abolish the cap – or they will push children into poverty by keeping it in place."
Former leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn has put in a motion of his own backed by the Greens, as have a group of four independent MPs and the Lib Dems put in their own on Monday.
Which amendment will be voted on?
That's up to the speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, who chooses which amendments will be debated.
He's not under any obligation to choose any of them, but convention dictates that an amendment with cross-party support would be debated.
It's likely Mr Hoyle will select one of the amendments, with the Liberal Democrat one perhaps most likely as they have the most MPs of those submitted.
What will happen then?
Unless there's a dramatic last-minute u-turn from Labour leadership, the amendment will be defeated.
Mr Starmer has a huge majority and not enough of his MPs will rebel to make it possible the amendment could pass.
However, it would be bad optics for the new government if Labour MPs rebelled on its first King's speech.
When will the vote be?
Assuming the speaker selects one of the amendments, we can expect it to be put to a vote on Tuesday evening.
However, that will depend on other business and, of course, if Mr Hoyle selects one of the amendments.
