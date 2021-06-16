Hibernian will face either Mons Calpe or FC Santa Coloma in the second qualifying round of the Uefa Europa Conference League.
The first leg is due to take place at Easter Road on on July 22 and the return leg will take place on July 29.
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.