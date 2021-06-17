BERTIE AULD is suffering from dementia, Celtic FC has confirmed.

The 83-year-old was part of the Parkhead's side's legendary Lisbon Lions, who won the 1967 European Cup.

Of the star team, the first in the UK to win the cup, only Auld, Jim Craig, Tommy Gemmell, John Clark, Willie Wallace and Bobby Lennox are still alive.

In 2019, Craig called for an investigation into the links between heading a football and dementia, after the condition claimed the lives of Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers within a week of one another.

Auld was born in Glasgow's Maryhill in 1938 and started his career at Celtic after a spell at local side, the now-defunct Maryhill Harp.

He was released on loan to Dumbarton and then spent time with Birmingham City, where he won a League Cup medal in 1963.

Auld returned to Parkhead in 1965, rumouredly on the initiative of incoming manager Jock Stein.

A statement from Celtic said: "Bertie Auld`s family would like all Celtic fans and football fans in general to keep Bertie in their prayers as they confirmed today that he is suffering with Dementia.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their huge support and request privacy during this difficult time.

"Bertie is being well cared for at his own home, surrounded by all the family.

"Everyone at Celtic would like to add their best wishes to Bertie and his family. Bertie is a true Celtic icon, one of our greatest sons and someone the Club and our supporters love and respect dearly.

"We will continue to give Bertie and his family all our love, care and our ongoing full support at this hugely challenging time."

Ex-Celt Moussa Dembélé said: "Support and love to a top man and a Celtic legend and his family."

Chris Sutton: "Really upsetting this is. Dementia is such a cruel disease.

"Bertie is a true legend. Brilliant player and one of the funniest guys ever. Stay strong Bertie."

St Roch's - whose grounds are named after an earlier Celtic her Jimmy McGrory - tweeted: "Bertie is a regular at Jimmy McGrory Park and even has season ticket number 67.

"We ask that you all keep him in your thoughts during this difficult time for him and his family."