PROFESSOR Adam Tomkins deserves a fair deal of praise for his column regarding the use of emergency powers ("Emergency powers are for emergencies: When the risks change so must the law", The Herald, June 16). It is the tendency of governments to wish to retain such powers for as long as possible after the emergency in question has passed, and of course the SNP Scottish Government is no exception to this rule.

Moreover, the Covid emergency has created a further threat to liberty: in a liberal democracy under the rule of law, everything is permitted, excepting that which is specifically prohibited. In contrast, since March last year, we live in a society where everything is prohibited, excepting that which is specifically permitted.

What is surprising is that so many of the population have not noticed this fundamental change in our rights, and it is alarming that so many welcome its imposition by Nicola Sturgeon.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow.

TIME TO DUMP THE LEVELS

DOES anybody apart from Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf really believe we are observing their lockdown? I had to travel early morning to Glasgow last week and today. Normal M77 traffic jams at Silverburn and miles of standing traffic coming into town from the east, as usual.

It may serve their craven political purposes to enjoy the “power” of appearing to control us and to continue to do so. Only the control is a chimera. The more you look the more it’s not there.

Time is long past for the UK to dump the ridiculous “levels”, to deal with the virus tactically, and to move to a different paradigm where we take responsibility for our own actions. And as it will become more important in the months ahead, it is way past the time for one UK-wide track and trace system. And one government.

John Dunlop, Ayr.

HONOUR THE BIRTH OF INTERNATIONALS

IF nothing else the events of recent days have shown the enduring attraction of the Scotland v England football international.

Many people won't know this, but St Andrew's Day, November 30, 2022 will be the 150th anniversary of the world's first international between Scotland and England, which was played at West of Scotland's Cricket ground in Hamilton Crescent, Partick, Glasgow.

Over recent years I've written to many politicians, local and national, pointing out that this momentous game gave birth to what we now know as "the beautiful game", loved by many with revenues beyond belief. Their reaction to having this pointed out is usually "that's interesting but we're skint and don't intent to do anything to commemorate it". Football skint? You are having a laugh. Uefa and Fifa have money coming out their ears, not to mention governments.

The fact that international football was started in Glasgow is met with a stupefying disinterest. The SFA apparently is planning a blazerati dinner. Wow.

We should be planning a huge event while creating a lasting legacy, such as a modern interactive holistic museum where football fans can come and pay homage to the birthplace of the international game. Something similar to the St Andrew's British Golf Museum. It should be a jewel in the crown of Glasgow tourism but it's completely unrecognised for what it is.

I'd start a campaign if I was somewhat younger, but come on, where are the diehards of the Tartan Army who could lead such a campaign to get a lasting memorial to the game that our city gave birth to?

Ian McNair, Glasgow.

OFF THE BALL OFF THE MARK

I CAN’T be the only person in Scotland who listened in astonishment at the utter pathetic, embarrassing, banal, inane rubbish at 1pm on Radio Scotland throughout this week by two “presenters/comedians”. What on earth is happening to Scotland that our national broadcaster thinks it acceptable to foist garbage like this on listeners? We don’t have to listen and I didn't.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

PLEASE MOVE THE SUBTITLES

WITH some viewers reliant on TV subtitles, why do ITV and BBC locate them at the top left of the screen, thereby covering the game match time and scoreline? Come on TV companies, move your subtitles to another part of the screen.

Norman McAllister, Hamilton.

KOMICH THE HOUR

MY abiding memory of the Rangers v Dynamo encounter on that foggy, dreich day in November 1945 (Letters, June 16 & 17) were the antics of Tiger Komich as he hurled himself fearlessly around his goal area. Inevitably, copycat attempts of Komich's heroics followed, whereby one nine-year-old (myself) was accused by the school team teacher in charge. "Steele, you have been watching too many professional games ..." Praise indeed, albeit made without realising that I had actually missed school to attend the match.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

ASTERISKS, NO GALL

AS Frankie Boyle puts it, “in Scotland the word f****ing is just a warning that a noun is on the way”. Personally, I reckon the word in its various declensions accounts for five per cent of my vocal utterances, especially when I’m copulating upset. I wonder why another national paper, the Guardian, is happy to use it in all its clarity on the front page when reporting Boris Johnson commenting on Matt Hancock’s capabilities as a Health Secretary, yet The Herald isn’t ("PM branded Hancock ‘hopeless’ in ex-aide’s text", The Herald, June 17).

David J Crawford, Glasgow.