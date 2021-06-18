Sir Rod Stewart has admitted it will be “an uphill climb” for Scotland to secure a win over England in the Euro clash on Friday night.

The singer, who was born in London but is of Scottish descent and is a devoted fan of Celtic and Scottish football, will be attending the game at Wembley and joked he had to sell his house to afford the tickets.

Offering his final prediction for the score, he said: “One-nil to Scotland and I will die a happy man.”

Dressed in a tartan suit, he told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been watching these games since I was 14, England and Scotland, and I’ve had my heart broken so many times.

“I’d love to see the Scots win. It is going to be an uphill climb, but win or lose, as long as they make us proud.

“It is a serious day, I am the cockney Scotsman, and we do take this game extremely serious against the old enemy.

“I’m very passionate. I’m actually going to be going, I’ve got a box for six, cost me an arm and a leg, I had to sell the house to buy it.

“I’m taking my two sons and three of my best friends who are all Scotland supporters, we are just going to hope for the best.”

Reflecting on his favourite memory of an England v Scotland game, he said: “The most famous one was in 1977 when Scotland beat England with the pitch invasion.

“My dad was next to me, I said: ‘Dad, I’m going to go down on the pitch.’

“He said: ‘No you’re not.’ I said: ‘Yes, I am.’

The Tartan Army’s famous pitch invasion in 1977 (PA)

“I got to the side of the pitch and I had a tammy (hat) on. The policeman said: ‘You’re not going on there,’ and I took my hat off and he knew who it was, and he said: ‘Go on then,’ so I was part of that pitch invasion, naughty boy.”

Sir Rod, who recorded a version of Que Sera Sera for Scotland’s 1978 World Cup campaign, as well as Purple Heather with the Scotland squad for Euro 96, said he would jump at the chance to record another football anthem.

He said: “I would love to, if I was asked, I would do it.

“We don’t need a song right now because we’re already in the in the finals. But for the World Cup, if I was asked to do one, I’d love to do one.”