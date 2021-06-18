Scotland fans in London are facing thunderstorms and torrential rain before kickoff on Friday with flooding and travel distruption expected by forecasters.
A yellow weather warning for rain covering much of England, apart from Devon and the North West, has also been issued by the Met Office.
Temperatures have dropped across the UK following sweltering weather earlier this week, and torrential downpours that could cause flooding are expected in some southern areas.
The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood alerts, where flooding is possible in London and surrounding areas, and Kent.
It's a different story for those watching England V Scotland in the north of the border with temperatures hitting 19C in some parts of the country today.
The Tartan Army might not have to despair yet though as Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the heaviest downpours could clear in time for football fans watching the Euros match between England and Scotland in Wembley or Trafalgar Square on Friday night.
“Most of the heavy rain in the South and East will have largely moved away by 8pm,” he said.
“We are expecting the heaviest bursts to be continuing until about 6pm, but there is still a risk of rain afterwards.”
