The latest chapter in the oldest rivalry in international football will unfold at Euro 2020 on Friday evening when England meet Scotland at Wembley.
The Scots are desperate to open their Group D account after Monday’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic, and victory would see Gareth Southgate’s men progress to the last 16.
The much-anticipated match is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96, when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.
So here are our favorite photos of the build-up to the game so far...
Scotland fans gather in Central London, (c) PA
Scotland fans travelling on the London Underground.
A piper leads the Tartan Army in celebrations.
Friends for now...
The weather can't dampen the spirits of Scotland fans.
England fans looking on to the Tartan Army.
