HARRY KANE admits England failed to hit the heights expected against a Scotland side that were 'playing for their lives' at Wembley.

The Three Lions were held to a goalless draw on Friday night as Steve Clarke's side battled their way to a deserved share of the spoils that keeps alive their dreams of reaching the knockout rounds this summer.

England started their Group D campaign with a 1-0 victory over Croatia but failed to build on that Wembley win and were well off the pace against a Scotland side that rose to the occasion in the Auld Enemy showdown.

Kane was replaced by Marcus Rashford during the closing stages after another low-key showing at the head of the England attack and the skipper was frustrated with the performance and the result as Southgate's side struggled.

Kane said: "Fair result, fair play to Scotland they defended well. It wasn't our best performance, but it's another point closer to qualification and that's our ultimate goal.

"We just have to recover and look forward to next game in a few days.

"It's part of the game [to be substituted], the manager felt that was the right decision so you just have o take it. It is what it is.

"It was a tough game - Scotland defended really well, made good blocks at the right times when we know no game is going to be easy it's a European Championship and Scotland are playing for their lives.

"We've got another big game in a few days against the Czechs, we want to finish sharp - it's a point, not what we wanted but it's one step closer to qualifying. One step at a time and we go again."