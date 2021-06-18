TYRONE MINGS admits England suffered from a lack of 'intensity' as they were held to a goalless draw by Scotland at Wembley.

Steve Clarke's side bounced back from their opening day defeat to the Czech Republic with an inspired performance against the Auld Enemy to give themselves a chance of reaching the knockout rounds this summer.

Scotland now head into their matchday three clash at home to Croatia with their sights set on a place in the next round as England attempt to top Group D during their home tie with the Czechs.

It was to prove a frustrating night for the Three Lions as Scotland stifled their attacking threats and Clarke's side could have won it as a couple of chances fell their way at Wembley.

And Aston Villa stopper Mings would rue the performance from Gareth Southgate's side as attentions now turn to the final fixture in the section next week.

Mings said: "Disappointing of course because we know we can play better. The important thing for us as defender and as a team going forward into the tournament, we kept another clean sheet which is a positive.

"The intensity from back to front [was missing]. I don't think they wanted it more than us but we were not fluid and dynamic as wanted to be.

"It was a great occasion and we wanted to win the game, the atmosphere was incredible but we take a point and a step closer to qualification which is our goal.

"There were only 20,000 in and it is a shame we could not get a win for the fans.

"It leaves us with four points and we know we might have enough. We want to win the game on Tuesday against the Czech Republic.

"John McGinn is an annoying player to play against, a great player and we should have done more tonight."