Scotland fans have been praised for helping clean up piles of litter left in central London after crowds gathered ahead of the Euros clash against England on Friday. 

Hundreds of plastic bags and cans can be seen strewn across streets around Leicester Square, where the Tartan Army were seen enjoying the party atmosphere before the match. 

Other groups gathered in Hyde Park and Kings Cross as around approximately 20,000 Scotland fans decended on to England's capital. 

It was the first time the two sides had met in a major tournament since Euro 96. 

On social media this morning many praised some Scotland fans who were seen cleaning up the mess left behind in the "party zones". 

However, others were not impressed that they had left Leicester Sqaure looking like a "war zone". 