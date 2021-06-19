Scotland fans have been praised for helping clean up piles of litter left in central London after crowds gathered ahead of the Euros clash against England on Friday.
Hundreds of plastic bags and cans can be seen strewn across streets around Leicester Square, where the Tartan Army were seen enjoying the party atmosphere before the match.
Other groups gathered in Hyde Park and Kings Cross as around approximately 20,000 Scotland fans decended on to England's capital.
It was the first time the two sides had met in a major tournament since Euro 96.
On social media this morning many praised some Scotland fans who were seen cleaning up the mess left behind in the "party zones".
However, others were not impressed that they had left Leicester Sqaure looking like a "war zone".
Scotland fans helping to clear up Leicester Square. Fair play. 👏 pic.twitter.com/98MIEmswKO— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 18, 2021
Well done Scotland fans on cleaning up your mess 👏 pic.twitter.com/OOacngBL24— Steven Mackay (Scuba) (@stevog1184) June 19, 2021
A war zone 😂 please stop being dramatic and trying to demonise football fans. You can even see fans cleaning up Leicester Square in your video. Well done Scotland 🏴 👏 https://t.co/C2XrE7YqFU pic.twitter.com/TUGcyrU8b7— Uber Forest (@UberForest) June 19, 2021
Why are we praising some Scotland fans for cleaning up litter?— Damien, The IndyCar Brit 🏁🍊 (@DamienHellewell) June 19, 2021
How about not throwing it on the floor in the first place?
As I have long argued, the biggest threat posed to our continued existence on this planet is our ignorance and selfish disregard for the environment. https://t.co/VYDr4UmJsT— trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) June 19, 2021
