Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of defender Jack Gurr.
The 25-year-old English born player, who has spent the majority of his playing career in the America, joins on a one-year deal from Atlanta United.
Gurr made his professional debut for Atlanta 2 in March 2020 and his performances impressed enough for him to be added to the Atlanta United first team in April 2021.
A player who has all the correct attributes, Pittodrie manager Stephen Glass, believes Gurr will make a smooth transition into Scottish football.
“Having worked with Jack for almost two years I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group," Glass said.
“Jack is an attacking full back who understands exactly how we want to play.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.