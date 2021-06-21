A modern day British and Irish Lions tour is a very different concept from the fun-filled, booze-soaked, free-for-alls of the amateur era, but some of the traditions have endured, and not just because they can be neat marketing gimmicks. For example, the Lions choir plays a vital role in helping the squad bond during their early weeks together and provides a focal point for the team’s shared identity as the pressure builds later in the trip.

It requires the players from each of the four nations to select a song which represents their country and the whole squad is required to join in on the team bus, during post-match celebrations and so on. As Scotland’s representative on the Lions choir, it is Zander Fagerson’s responsibility to lead the Scottish refrain, and he is determined to get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

It wasn’t a job he would necessarily have sought out but having been a member of Scotland’s National Boys Choir during his early teenage years the 25-year-old prop decided that he better put his hand up when the call went out for volunteers.

“I bit the bullet,” he confirmed. “I thought if I didn’t nominate myself and the boys found out I was in the choir I would get a real shoeing. So, I decided to get ahead of the curve and nominate myself. I am enjoying it and have got a good song – Loch Lomond is a classic.

While the nightly choir practices during the first week in camp have been good fun, Fagerson and his team-mates know that things are about to start getting serious, with the team to face Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday – in the Lions’ only pre-tour warm-up match – to be named at 11am this morning.

Every player available is desperate for a chance to lay down an early marker ahead of flying out to South Africa the following day, and for the seven Scots in contention for this weekend's match there is the added incentive of being involved in the first ever Lions match to be played in Scotland.

“If selected it will be a dream come true,” said Fagerson. “For me, growing up and playing for Scotland was the biggest dream of all and I never thought about the Lions, so to possibly play at Murrayfield in a Lions jersey would be absolutely incredible.”

It would be a shock if Fagerson is not involved as either a starter or replacement on Saturday. He along with Tadhg Furlong have been in camp since the start of last week, while the third tight-head prop in the squad, Kyle Sinckler, spent last week on club duty with Harlequins and only arrived in camp on Sunday evening so will inevitably have some catching-up to do.

Meanwhile, Scottish loose-head Rory Sutherland has not played since dislocating his shoulder in late March so could really do with a decent hit-out on Saturday. “He looks in good shape,” insisted Fagerson. “He has been class for the past few years. We push each other on, and it is great to have him here. To get an opportunity to play with him at some point would be awesome.

Flanker Hamish Watson, scrum-half Ali Price, centre Chris Harris and winger Duhan van der Merwe are also raring to go having been in camp since last Monday, while stand-off Finn Russell arrived yesterday morning after his Racing 92 side were knocked out of the French Top 14 play-offs by La Rochelle over the weekend. He had to isolate until the results of his Covid PCR test returned but was hoping to join training today, and if that is the case then he could well be named on the bench behind Dan Biggar against Japan.

Stuart Hogg is the only Scottish player in the squad not in the mix to face Japan, because he is playing for Exeter Chiefs in their Gallagher Premiership play-off final clash against Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday.

Both Ireland and Scotland can vouch from bitter experience during the 2019 World Cup that Japan will pose a formidable challenge on Saturday. The Brave Blossoms have a very different approach to the game compared to what the Lions will face in South Africa, but defence coach Steve Tandy insisted that the game will be an excellent way to start the build-up towards the three Test series against the world champions at the end of July.

“We’ve looked long and hard at Japan,” said the Welshman, who was selected for the Lions coaching panel after overseeing a transformation in Scotland’s defensive fortunes since their 2019 World Cup flop. “They haven’t played a lot since the start of Covid so we’ve had to look at historical data, and we know that they keep the ball for long periods, make a lot of passes, and like to keep their width, so that’s what we’ve got to be prepared for, whilst also setting out our own principles for the South African games. So, it is a bit of a balance, I think.”

“Japan are an outstanding Test match team. You see what they did in the World Cup," he added. "They have some real quality players, and we only came together last Monday while they’ve been in camp for a while, so we know it is going to be an awesome test for us on Saturday.”