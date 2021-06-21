GLASGOW WARRIORS have recruited Nigel Carolan from Connacht as their new attack coach. The 46-year-old will replace fellow Irishman Jonny Bell, who has moved to Worcester Warriors, ahead of the start of next season.

Carolan has been attack coach at Connacht since 2017, having previously been the province’s Head of Academy since 2004. He also coached the Ireland Under-20s side between 2014 and 2017, including the 2016 cohort containing Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter which defeated New Zealand on the way to their one and only appearance in a World Rugby U20 Championship Final.

“Glasgow Warriors play an exciting brand of rugby that fits perfectly with my own philosophies on how the game should be played,” said Carolan. “I’ve also been really impressed with the clarity and direction that Danny Wilson and Al Kellock are taking the club in.

“The squad consists of world-class players and some really exciting up and coming young players. Helping those players realise their potential is something I will take a lot of pride in. At Connacht, when young players came through the academy and went on to represent their country, those were career highlights.

“I’m really looking forward to challenging myself in this new environment, learning from others and enhancing Glasgow’s attack.”

Connacht boasted the third best attacking stats in the PRO14 [now United Rugby Championship] last season, only bettered by eventual finalists Leinster and Ulster. The side crossed for 53 tries with winger Alex Wootton finishing as joint top-try scorer in the competition.

During his playing days, Galway-born Carolan represented his home province of Connacht as a creative and hard-working centre or winger before being forced to hang up his boots through injury in 2000.

“Nigel is an outstanding coach whose reputation goes before him amongst players and coaches alike across the league,” said head coach Wilson.

“Connacht have had a great attack for a number of seasons and Nigel’s work has been a massive part of that.

“He is a very technical coach who really impressed us with his passion and experience not only in coaching a successful attack but also developing young talent.

“We are looking forward to him joining the club and getting started ahead of the new season.”