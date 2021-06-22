BORNA BARISIC is confident Croatia can kick-on at the European Championships following their win over Scotland.

Zlatko Dalic's side booked their place in the last 16 of the competition with a 3-1 victory at Hampden on Tuesday night.

Croatia ended Group D with four points from their three matches after losing to England and drawing with the Czech Republic.

Barisic said: "It wasn't an easy game. We knew that Scotland play a style that we don't like. It looks like a comfortable game but it wasn't.

"We knew how much quality we have in midfield and we dominated there. There is pressure on us after the World Cup and we didn't start well, but on this performance we can build our future games.

"I don't know how far we can go, but we'll go as far as we can."