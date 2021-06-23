THERE cannot be too many World Cup finalists in any sport who are eligible to play for Scotland, so the call-up of Josh Bayliss for the national side should perhaps come as no surprise.

It was, however, unexpected by the Bath player himself, who remains unsure how head coach Gregor Townsend became aware of his eligibility before getting in touch with him earlier this year.

Although he played for England at under-20 level, and scored a try in his team’s 64-17 defeat by New Zealand in the 2017 final at that level, Bayliss is as yet ‘uncaptured’ at international level. All that will change on Sunday, however, if he is selected to play for Scotland A against their English counterparts at Welford Road.

Not that the 23-year-old himself needs to be pinned down. It is now several months since he decided to commit himself to the Scottish cause after being called up by Townsend to play against France. That Six Nations fixture was postponed, and Bayliss returned to his club and then got injured, but by that time he had done his due diligence and decided - with a little help from clubmate Cameron Redpath - that his future was dark blue.

The back-row forward qualifies thanks to having a grandmother, Frances Bayliss, who was born in Aberdeen. And, although not entirely sure, he thinks he may have mentioned this fact to Scotland centre Redpath, who had also represented England at age-group level, and who in turn would have informed Townsend.

“We are quite close, so when Cam was deciding [which country to opt for], we spoke quite a lot,” Bayliss explained. “And I guess I mentioned to him that my grandmother was born in Aberdeen. I’m not sure if he said something: I don't know the concrete answer to that.

“I did age-group stuff with England and then just went back to Bath. I was always aware of my Scottish heritage, but international rugby was not really in my mind at all: I just wanted to get into the team at Bath and do what I could do there.

“Gregor got in contact with me around Six Nations time and it sounded like a great opportunity for me. It was a complete surprise to get the call from Gregor, but a really good surprise.

“I spoke to Cam and he told me that he loved the environment and the brand of rugby that Scotland are looking to play and it all just seemed like something that would suit my game. It wasn't really a difficult decision with all of that considered.

“I saw it as a massive opportunity for me and I thought I'd regret it if I didn't take it. So it was an easy decision.

“My gran was over the moon that I had chosen Scotland. She was one of the first people I called when I got the call-up - she was absolutely delighted. As soon as I came into camp I felt comfortable and definitely felt like I'd made the right decision.”

Even without the likes of Hamish Watson, who is on Lions duty, and Matt Fagerson, who has been ruled out by injury, there is stiff competition within the Scotland squad for a place in the back row against England A or in the two full internationals which will follow next month against Romania and Georgia. The Edinburgh contingent of squad captain Jamie Ritchie, Magnus Bradbury and Luke Crosbie could hog all three places on their own, for example, if interim head coach Mike Blair were that way inclined.

But while there is clearly rivalry within the group, there is also a great deal of cooperation, and Bayliss credits Ritchie in particular with making him feel at home right away. “I’ve spoken to Jamie quite a bit and he’s been incredibly welcoming. Obviously he’s an incredibly talented player and a real leader - you can see that right away.

“He leads from the front and sets an incredible example for the boys to follow. It’s been great. Having him play in a similar position means I can learn as much as I can from him and try to get up to speed. He’s been awesome since I’ve been here.

“[The training camp] It has been really good, it is a completely different environment to the club at Bath that I am used to, it is a great change to get up here to Edinburgh and get stuck in, the boys have been great.

“It feels like a real good atmosphere building into the summer. The whole group is incredibly exciting. There’s a whole mix of really young guys and guys that have experienced a lot of rugby at the highest level.

“It’s honestly been a great week and a half of training. A lot of hard work has gone in and I can’t wait for the boys to showcase what they can do in the upcoming games. It’s a very exciting prospect.”