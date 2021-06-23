ALLY MCCOIST is full of optimism despite Scotland exiting Euro 2020.

The Scots fell short in Group D on Tuesday night as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden Park.

The defeat meant Scotland failed to qualify for the knockout stages, but McCoist reckons this year’s Championships was just the start for Steve Clarke’s young squad.

He told Coral bookmakers: “It was great to be back involved in a major tournament after 23 years. The supporters got right behind us. The atmosphere at Hampden Park last night was magical.

“I am very hopeful with this new generation of Scottish players coming through. We obviously have Robertson, Tierney and McTominay, but then add in Gilmour, Turnbull and Patterson, who are going to keep on getting more experience, I don’t think it will be another 23 years before we are back at a big tournament.

“It was a little unfortunate that Gilmour could not be part of that last game as he was a certainty to start following his performance against England. The experience all the lads have got is invaluable.

“Even the ones who did not play. They have gone through the whole process of what is involved in these tournaments.”

He continued: “Some of these Scottish players are now playing for the biggest clubs in England. They are doing that as they are very good players. We have improved massively over the last few years in terms of the quality we are able to field for the national team.

“The likes of Robertson, Tierney and McTominay are playing at the highest level, week in, week out, is only going to help them improve as players too. They will keep on learning too so the national team are going to benefit from that.

“We can now be hopeful that keep progressing up the rankings and hopefully feature at the World Cup next year and at the next Euros.”

McCoist was bitterly disappointed that Scotland did not reach the knockout stages at this year’s Championships, and he reckons defeat to the Czech Republic in the group opener was what cost the Scots.

He explained: “We missed a trick in the opening game against Czech Republic. That was our best opportunity to pick up three points. I thought we should have played two strikers and had more of a threat up front.

“When we lost the first game, it put us in the situation where we had to win one of the two remaining games. As well as we played against England at Wembley, it wasn’t enough.

“I thought Croatia were excellent against us last night. They put in their best performance of the tournament so far and sadly we were unable to match that. They are going to be a dangerous side for anyone in the knockout stages.”

McCoist did however admit that the point earned against England at Wembley will live long in the memory of every Scotland fan.

He added: “Scottish fans are going to remember that night at Wembley for a long time to come. To allow England just one shot in 90 minutes is remarkable. We had so much quality in the possession of the ball, with McGregor, Gilmour and McGinn.

“On another night, it could have been even better as we had good chances to win the game. Unfortunately, from our perspective, they did not go in and that led to us needing to beat Croatia.

“Those who were there at Wembley and indeed watching on television, were right behind their country and they can be proud of how well Scotland applied themselves.”