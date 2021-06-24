AS a retired Tartan Army foot soldier, the comprehensive defeat by Croatia was relatively painless compared to past hard luck stories ("Scotland's dream is over", The Herald, June 23). Still etched in my memory is being at Villa Park in 1996 when Ally McCoist scored a wonder goal to put Scotland in the lead; meanwhile, England were doing us a favour by turning it on against the Netherlands so that we were only minutes away from going through to the next round. Unfortunately for us, David Seaman (he of the penalty save against Scotland) threw one into the back of the net late on to put us out of the tournament.

I am now looking forward to following the rest of Euro 2020 stress-free and may the best team win (with one exception!). In my opinion, international football now represents the purest part of the game at the top level. The largest countries still benefit from the size of their populations but they do not have the option of a transfer system to steal the best players from smaller nations such as Croatia, Denmark and Wales.

Gordon Evans, Glasgow.

LET'S THANK THE PLAYERS

I KNOW next to nothing about football, indeed I only found out the other day that I support Hibs when my grandson informed me that such is the case, but even I could see that the Scotland team put their heart and soul into all their matches. Sure, they're gutted, we're all gutted, but Steve Clarke is right to take an optimistic view of matters; Scotland will learn from their experiences and be back, better and stronger. And we won't be kept waiting another 23 years.

I listened angrily to some BBC commentators last week who before the Scotland-England game seemed to think it was all over before it had even begun. Our footballers proved them wrong; so at least, we'll always have Wembley. And let's not lose sight of what really matters in life; none of our boys had to be rushed to hospital and all of them, Billy Gilmour included, will return to their families fit and well. Let's thank them all for their hard work and brave efforts and look forward to seeing them play for their country again soon.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

LESSONS FROM THE CAMPAIGN

REFLECTING on Euro 2020 last night, I found it refreshing that Nicola Sturgeon chose not to blame Boris Johnson for Scotland's winless, failed campaign. Similarly refreshing was that Steve Clarke did not resort to merely changing the numbers on his players' backs – No 3 could have become No 4, for example – in the hope that would make a difference.

But why did the manager not choose to try and push out the dates of some of the matches in the hope that would make all the difference? It would have bought more time, allowed all his players to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and, with a spot of luck, also prevented them from being infected by a third wave of populism that seemed to ignore the reality of Scotland's footballing position.

In the best traditions of our post-Brexit world, perhaps Scotland as a nation should pause for thought and look to Denmark.

Kenneth Reid, Edinburgh.

FOCUS ON RIGHTS OF INDIVIDUALS

AS one gets older the more aware one becomes that one issue, namely our end of life, is inescapable and one ponders, from time to time and without becoming morbid, just how that will happen.

Whilst I fully recognise the points raised by Gus Logan (Letters, June 22) regarding possibly "greedy and callous" families seeking to get their hands on an estate, I am seeking to turn this debate around and focus it on the rights of the individual and, given the advances of the health services to prolong a person's life, I am of the view that their wishes should be paramount.

I ask Mr Logan to consider someone who may well be penniless, with no dependents, no next of kin, existing in a vegetative state and in continuous pain – yet having previously expressed the wish to be released from such a path to death. Then surely, in any civilised society, such a stated wish should be recognised?

Alan McKinney, Edinburgh.

NURSES UNDER TOO MUCH PRESSURE

I UNDERSTAND that nurses are considering striking for more money. Having spent a number of months at Ayr Hospital within the last year, I have the highest regard for the nursing profession;whilst they might be underpaid, I felt strongly that they were understaffed, under far too much pressure – unfair to both them and their patients – and often unhappy.

Iain Tulloch, Prestwick.

A TIP FOR FASLANE SQUAD

IT was interesting to learn that the Royal Navy has a bomb disposal squad at Faslane ("From our archives", The Herald, June 22). Perhaps they could start work on the 260 nuclear weapons which are stored nearby.

Sandra Phelps, Glasgow.

HELP WITH FIGHT AGAINST SCAMMERS

IT may be useful to your readers receiving the DVLA scam email (Letters, June 23) to know that the email can be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk and the National Cyber Security Centre will investigate.

Similarly, scam text messages can be forwarded free to 7726. You will receive a reply and the suspicious text will be investigated.

Bob Crawford, Falkirk.

ARE OUR FLIES UNDONE?

THE so-called common housefly, once to be seen in vast numbers on the fly-papers in every shop in the land during the summer months, seems now to be approaching extinction. What malpractice of mankind is responsible for this decline, and what dire consequence(s) will follow?

Robin Dow, Rothesay.