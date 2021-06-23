Sprint star Maria Lyle insists she will have to fight for Paralympic gold in Tokyo despite reaching the best shape of her life.

The 21-year-old was among the first 12 athletes confirmed in the British team for the Games on Wednesday with the green light for a twin tilt in the T35 100 and 200 metres.

Fellow Scot Jo Butterfield, who defends her club throw title, is among six reigning Paralympic champions from Rio 2016 in the early wave of selections.

But Lyle, who took two individual bronzes in Brazil, claims her recent European title double is only one step towards ruling Japan.

She said: “I am a better athlete than in 2016. But it doesn’t mean that I’m just going to go out and get gold. It’s a tough event in the sprints and there are always young girls coming through with a lot of talent. And it’s the Paralympics so everybody’s there.

“It would be nice to think I can get golds. But there’s no guarantee. For me it’s about going out and executing everything that I’ve been doing in the races and then I can be satisfied with what I do.”

Butterfield will go to Tokyo at age 42 after opting to sit out the Europeans due to Covid protocols. “It was just not worth the hassle.”

But although the thrower will be one of the oldest on the team, Lyle believes her experience will be invaluable in the strange environment that awaits at August’s Games.

“Jo is just an inspiration, with what she has done in becoming disabled and then turning it into something good and becoming a Paralympic champion. I’ve roomed with her at championships and she’s just so positive to be around. You can go to her for advice. So it’s great having someone like her on this team again.”