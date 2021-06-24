Ange Postecoglou has singled out Callum McGregor for praise after his "outstanding" performances for Scotland at the Euros.

McGregor netted Scotland's only goal at the tournament but also played an influential role in midfield against England at Wembley in Scotland's second game.

New Celtic manager Postecoglou watched from the stands as Scotland picked up a point against the Auld Enemy and he also watched the Croatia clash from his hotel room.

“Callum was outstanding. I watched the England Scotland game live and he was brilliant that night as well," he admitted.

“He put in another great performance against Croatia the other night.

“I think all the lads will have had a real positive experience. I know it didn’t quite end up being fantastic, but just being part of a major tournament I know they will have come away from it full of confidence.

“They will need a little bit of a break now and I can’t wait to get them back here.

“We need to give them a bit of a break because physically and mentally they have been on a bit of a rollercoaster. It is always good for them to have a bit of a break.

“I’m sure when they are ready to come back in it will be great to meet up with them. I’m sure they will be as enthusiastic as anyone to get going.”

Postecoglou – who was appointed Celtic boss on a 12-month rolling contract – will have 12 days to get his side used to his methods before Celtic leave for their pre-season training camp in Wales on July 5.

The Greek-Australian’s first game will be against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, July 7, with three further pre-season friendlies against Charlton, Bristol City and Preston lined up before the crunch qualifier with Midtjylland.

And Postecoglou believes the personal touch will ensure his team are ready to go.

“I’m not a fan of Zoom even though it’s been our existence for 18 months so I was keen to get up here as soon as possible,” said Postecoglou.

“I had to do quarantine and make sure we followed all the protocols but being here now is exactly where I wanted to be.

“Ultimately, people want to get to know me. It’s one thing to have ideas and talk about what you want to do but people need to meet me and understand me as a person as much as a manager. You can’t do that unless you meet people in person and we’ll start that process now.”