St Johnstone have announced that a number of McDiarmid Park youngsters have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

Goalkeeper Craig Hepburn and midfielder Bailey Pert have both signed deals that will keep them at the club until June 2023.

Centre back Liam Parker, midfielder Spencer Moreland and forward Taylor Steven have also penned contracts that will keep them in Perth until at least June 2022.

A McDiarmid Park statement read: "We are delighted to announce that some of Saints' most promising youngsters have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

"This is a hugely exciting time to be a part of the club professionally as we look ahead to a summer of European football and a competitive start to our league campaign."

 