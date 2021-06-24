St Johnstone have announced that a number of McDiarmid Park youngsters have signed their first professional contracts with the club.
Goalkeeper Craig Hepburn and midfielder Bailey Pert have both signed deals that will keep them at the club until June 2023.
Centre back Liam Parker, midfielder Spencer Moreland and forward Taylor Steven have also penned contracts that will keep them in Perth until at least June 2022.
A McDiarmid Park statement read: "We are delighted to announce that some of Saints' most promising youngsters have signed their first professional contracts with the club.
"This is a hugely exciting time to be a part of the club professionally as we look ahead to a summer of European football and a competitive start to our league campaign."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.