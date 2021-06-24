GREGOR Townsend is convinced that the game against Japan at BT Murrayfield tomorrow will be the toughest opening encounter the British & Irish Lions have ever had.

It is not the first time the four-nation select has played against international opposition first up - back in 2005 they prepared for their tour to New Zealand with a 25-25 draw in Cardiff against Argentina. And, as assistant coach Townsend pointed out, the Lions’ opponents have invariably had longer to prepare and tend to raise their game. But, having coached Scotland to defeat by the Japanese at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, he believes that this match will represent an especially serious challenge for a team who are desperate to fly out to South Africa with a win under their belts.

“This must be the hardest opening game of any Lions tour,” Townsend said yesterday. “The Argentina game, I believe it was their second team that played. This is primarily the team that got to the quarter-final of the World Cup, so it’s a massive challenge first up for us. We know that we’re going to get a real test and we’re going to get things out of the game good and bad that we can learn from and build on.

“I don’t know the stats, but I think the first game on every tour, whether it’s the game against Argentina or the first game on tour - they’re usually tough. They’re usually not big wins, or if they have been big wins it’s been in the last ten minutes.

“The first game in New Zealand was a tight one,” he continued, referring to the last tour in 2017, which began with a 13-7 win. “I remember in 2009 [in South Africa], the team were struggling with about 15 minutes to go. Even in 1997 when we beat Eastern Province, we won comfortably in the end, but I’m sure it was about 10-10 with 20 minutes to go.

“So we understand those first games are tough, because it’s the first time we’ve been together and the teams we’re playing against have usually been preparing for a while. So it will be good to go with that winning momentum, but I’d imagine it’s not going to go perfectly.”

That 1997 tour became the stuff of legend when the Lions won the Test series against the Springboks, who were world champions at the time. Townsend was part of that victorious team, and 24 years on is clearly proud to be part of the Lions set-up again.

“It makes me feel very old when you mention 24 years,” he continued. “No, it’s great. We feel very excited. I’ve really enjoyed the first two weeks working with this group of players.

“It brings back good memories, but it’s a unique challenge for a coach, and one that you dream of doing. It’s a real privilege.”

One glaring difference between this year’s tour to South Africa and those previous visits, of course, will be the absence of crowds. But at least there will be a decent number in attendance at Murrayfield - around 16,500, if all the tickets are taken up - and Townsend is sure his players will be inspired by the atmosphere generated by the supporters.

“This means a lot to the players that get selected. The fact that we’re having crowds this weekend is brilliant. The noise will be excellent. We haven’t played an international game with a crowd for 12 months, so I think it will be a fantastic atmosphere. To see those red jerseys there will give us a big boost.”

The Lions were forced into a second change to their starting line-up yesterday when Scotland tighthead prop Zander Fagerson was ruled out. Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong now starts in the No 3 jersey, while Kyle Sinckler of England comes on to the bench.

“Zander had a back spasm, I think in the scrum session, on Tuesday,” Townsend explained. “Both him and the medics have been working really hard to get him fit for this weekend, but it wasn’t worth pushing. He still felt some pain today, so the best decision is not to play this weekend.” Both Fagerson and Hamish Watson, who dropped out earlier in the week after being concussed in training, should be available for next Saturday’s first match on tour.

Meanwhile, Japan coach Jamie Joseph announced a squad for the match that includes 17 players from the World Cup. Left-winger Siosaia Fifita wins his first cap, while three others - Jack Cornelsen, Craig Millar and Naoto Saito - hope to make their debuts off the bench.

Japan (v British & Irish Lions at BT Murrayfield, tomorrow 3pm): R Yamanaka; K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, S Fifita; Y Tamura, K Shigeno; K Inagaki, A Sakate, J Koo, W van der Walt, J Moore, M Leitch (captain), P Labuschagne, A Mafi. Substitutes: K Horikoshi, C Millar, A Ai Valu, J Cornelsen, K Himeno, T Tatafu, N Saito, R Matsuda.