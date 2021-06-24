THE Scottish half-back partnership for tomorrow's Under-20s Six Nations round two clash against England at Cardiff Arms Park has a familiar ring to it, with Christian Townsend being brought into the starting XV at stand-off to line-up alongside Murray Redpath at scrum-half, reviving memories of their fathers playing together in the senior national side back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Gregor Townsend – the current Scotland head coach and Lions assistant coach Gregor – played 84 games for Scotland at either stand-off or centre between 1993 and 2003, while fellow Borderer Bryan Redpath – former coach of Gloucester, Sale Sharks, Yorkshire Carnegie and Scotland Under-20s coach – picked up 60 caps during the same period. Now Sean Lineen has backed that pair’s offspring to roll back the years as his age-grade side look to bounce back from a heavy round one defeat to Ireland last Saturday.

The teenage duo were both involved in the Ireland game, however Redpath – whose older brother Cameron was capped by Scotland during the senior Six Nations – had already been replaced by the time Townsend came off the bench midway through the second half, so this will be the first time they have played a competitive match alongside each other.

Lineen has made eight personnel changes in total to his side, plus two positional alterations, which was kind of inevitable given that the condensed nature of this year’s Six nations campaign requires each team to play five matches inside a 24-day window. Squad captain Alex Samuel is one of the players rested, so Ben Muncaster – who was a stand-out performer against Ireland – will lead the side this weekend.

In the pack, Mike Jones and George Breese come in as the props in place of Cole Lamberton and Ollie Frostick, Euan Ferrie takes over from Samuel in the second-row, and Rory Jackson and Ollie Leatherbarrow coming onto the flanks in place of Archie Smeaton (university exams) and Harri Morris (suspended).

Behind the scrum, last weekend's stand-off, Cammy Scott, shifts out one place to form an all-new centre partnership with Scott King, while left-wing Mike Grayis the only back-three player to keep his place, Ross McKnight start on the right wing and last week’s solitary try scorer Elliot Gourlay moves from inside-centre to full-back.

“The team learned a lot from the game against Ireland last weekend," said Lineen. "For some players that was their first taste of international rugby, as well as learnings there were a number of positives to take from the first-half performance.

“The squad have trained really well this week. Several players have put their hands up and moved into starting positions with others getting their first opportunity to be involved.

“We know England will look to play deep from their own half, which we are prepared for.”

There are a few familiar names in the England side, including: Dan Lancaster– son of former England head coach Stuart and previously involved in the Scotland Under-18s programme – at inside centre; Fin Smith– grandson of Arthur, a Scotland and Lions great of the 1950s – at stand-off; Lucas Brooke– son of All Blacks legend Zinzan – at open side flanker; andPhil Cokanasiga– younger brother of England and Bath winger Joe – on the bench.

Scotland U20s (v England at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, Saturday @ 2pm): Elliot Gourlay (Sale Sharks); Ross McKnight (Stirling County), Scott King (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), Cameron Scott (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), Michael Gray (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors); Christian Townsend (Ayrshire Bulls), Murray Redpath (Newcastle University); Michael Jones (Boroughmuir Bears), Patrick Harrison (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), George Breese (Stirling Wolves), Max Williamson (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks), Rory Jackson (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors), Ben Muncaster (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby).

Replacements: Jamie Drummond (Ayrshire Bulls), Tom Banatvala (Durham University), Olly Frostick (Ealing Trailfinders), Alex Samuel (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), Rhys Tait (Southern Knights), Euan Cunningham (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), Thomas Glendinning (Glasgow Hawks), Ollie Melville (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors), Adam Scott (GHA), Finlay Callaghan (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors), Alex Clayton (Bath University).

England: O Bailey; D Bailey, J Bates, D Lancaster A Relton; F Smith, J van Poortvliet; P Brantingham, S Riley, H Kindell-Beaton, E Richards, A Groves, E Ilione, L Brooke, J Clement. Replacements: J Stewart, T Haffar, L Green, A Clark, H Taylor, N Merigan, R Quirke, T Mathews, P Cokanasiga, T Litchfield, C Atkinson.