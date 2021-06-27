EVERY squad is depleted by injuries, often severely, come the end of a tour. Such is the attritional nature of modern rugby. It is altogether less common for a squad to suffer significant losses before they even set out, but that is the fate that has befallen the British & Irish Lions.

The party that flew to South Africa yesterday was without three of the original group of 37 announced by head coach Warren Gatland last month. First there was Leinster prop Andrew Porter, ruled out of the tour after injuring a toe in his team’s defeat by Glasgow Warriors in the Rainbow Cup. Then, in Saturday’s 28-10 win over Japan at Murrayfield, captain Alun Wyn Jones and his fellow-forward Justin Tipuric both suffered shoulder injuries which meant that they too will take no part in the eight-game tour.

Illustrating how training, too, can take its toll, back-row forward Tipuric was only in the starting line-up to face the Japanese because Scotland’s Hamish Watson had to drop out after being concussed earlier in the week. Zander Fagerson was also in the team then forced out, in his case because of back spasms - although both Scots should be fit to play in the first match in South Africa, against the Johannesburg-based Lions on Saturday.

With Kyle Sinckler having replaced Porter and Adam Beard and Josh Navidi being called up on Saturday night for Jones and Tipuric respectively, the tourists are at least at full strength numerically again. Gatland also moved swiftly to appoint Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray as Jones’ successor as captain.

But those appointments notwithstanding, the Lions must have felt like a party of the walking wounded when they disembarked in South Africa. They are certainly facing challenges to their mental and physical resilience that they would rather not be confronted with quite so early in proceedings, particularly when it comes to the loss of the vastly experienced Jones.

Nonetheless, Rory Sutherland, for one, insisted that the squad had both the character and the experience to recover from losing their leader. The Scotland tighthead, who was playing his first game in exactly three months on Saturday after being injured in the Six Nations win over France, suggested that the healing process would come naturally to a group who are still getting to know each other.

“Al is an extremely good leader, a fantastic captain,” Sutherland said after the match, and before Murray had been announced as the new captain. “But I think the boys are still gelling, getting used to each other.

“That will continue for a number of weeks after a good first game. We’ll continue to gel and get stronger. There are a lot of good leaders in the group who can take on a bit of what Al has been doing.

“Al has been great for me personally - made me feel very welcome in the group.

‘So he will be greatly missed by everyone. But there are a lot of guys who will step up to the plate and start taking those leadership roles.”

Some of that leadership was by necessity in evidence against Japan given Jones went off injured after only seven or eight minutes. The Lions had the edge over Japan in the physical battle right from the start, and were four tries to the good - including one from Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe - before the visitors enjoyed a late rally.

Dan Biggar, who converted all four tries and was named man of the match after a calm and commanding display, is one of those whose leadership will be vital over the coming weeks. The Welsh stand-off did not try to hide his disappointment in losing his team-mate, but echoed Sutherland’s suggestion that the team would grow in stature as the tour goes on.

“Obviously it’s hugely disappointing for Al and as a squad, absolutely,” he said. “You’ve only got to look at Al’s record and experience. It’s going to be a huge loss.

“He’s obviously going to be devastated, because it’s been a big focus for him over the past year or so. It will be tough for him to take. I know he’s got a young family back home and they’ll take up plenty of his time.

“Things move so quickly on these tours. When you’re in camp, the rest of us almost have to put it to one side and look at what we’ve got.

“We’re not where we want to be in any facet of our game. We’ll hopefully get better with each game. That’s the big thing on a tour - you have opportunities every few days to improve.

“We want to win every game, but the whole emphasis is gearing up so all our systems are in play by that first Test. We’re going to have to go through a couple of weeks where we don’t get everything right.”

The Lions got a lot of things right against Japan - enough to convince them that they are on the right track. It would be helpful now if they can go through a couple of weeks where they do not suffer any more injuries.