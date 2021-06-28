Hibernian have confirmed that David Gray has retired from football after seven years at Easter Road.

However, the man who famously lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016, has now been appointed a first team coach to work alongside Jack Ross.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to play for, and captain, Hibernian," said Gray.

"Now it’s time for me to take the next step in my career and I’d like to thank the gaffer and the club for this opportunity.

"I also want to thank all the players I’ve played with throughout my time and also a massive thank you to all the supporters for all the support they have given me.

Gray's stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Hampden in 2016 earned him a place in Easter Road folklore as he captained the first Hibs side to win the Scottish Cup in 114 years.

Hibs are planning to give Gray a well-deserved testimonial, the details of which are to be firmed up as soon as possible.

In the meantime, head coach Jack Ross is over the moon to have such a wealth of experience on board.

“I am delighted to welcome Dave to the coaching team at the club,” he said.

“Throughout my time here, he has demonstrated brilliant leadership qualities and a desire to learn about the game from a tactical and man management perspective.

“I am excited about helping Dave with the next stage of his career, and look forward to him assisting the staff and myself in raising demands, standards and achievements throughout the season ahead.”

His comments have been echoed by Hibernian sporting director Graeme Mathie.

He explained: "When Jack first broached the concept of David Gray becoming first team coach it was clearly a no brainer from every perspective.

“It has been said so many times but David has been every bit the leader throughout his time at the club and particularly through last season even when his playing time became more limited.

“We are delighted to support David's transition into coaching and are also pleased that the club have agreed to recognise his significant contribution to Hibernian by way of a testimonial.

“His contributions on the field need no further mention and I've no doubt he will approach this new chapter in his life with the same level of dedication and professionalism."