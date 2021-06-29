Duncan Scott claims he is ready for the huge noise around the Olympics after eyeing up his rivals for swimming gold.

The 23-year-old is set to fly out to the British team camp in Japan next week for his final preparations for five shots at gold.

But the double silver medallist from Rio 2016 is determined not to get swept up by the huge stakes at play in Tokyo over the next month individually, and with his relay colleagues.

He said: "The run up to the Olympics is a lot different to any other international meet for swimming because the hype around it is just so vast, which is really exciting. When you visualise and think about the actual races, you get butterflies. But it's more excitement about what could happen and what you're wanting to achieve.

"Fortunately, I'm a part of some really successful relay teams – we came second in the 4x100 medley in Rio, we were world champions in 2019. So we want to try and be head-to-head with the Americans and Russians. We've got a great opportunity in the men's 4x200 and in the men's 4x100. We've got a really young team so the potential is really high.”

Scott has already picked up honours this week after graduating on Monday from Stirling University with a 2:1 honours degree in Business and Sports Studies.

He will now go full-time heading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics but completing his studies was like striking gold, he declared.

"One of the things I'm most proud of, in all honesty, is getting a 2:1," he said. "I didn't really enjoy school, being dyslexic, and having to balance it with swimming. The first and second years at university, I did find challenging, but by the third, I really started to enjoy it.

"I might decide after the next Olympic cycle that I want to come back and do a Masters, I'm not ruling that out. For the next cycle up until 2024, I want to focus on swimming and becoming the best athlete that I can be.”