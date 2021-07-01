RORY SUTHERLAND will leave Edinburgh to join Worcester Warriors after he returns from this summer’s Lions tour to South Africa.

The loose-head prop has been linked with a move to Sixways for several months, and while Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has insisted on numerous occasions that the 28-year-old has another season to run on his capital contract and that he will not be going anywhere before that deal expires, this has clearly been a case of no smoke without fire.

“Rory has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs due to his form over the past couple of years,” said an Edinburgh spokesperson. “The club tabled a competitive and improved contract offer to Rory earlier in the year and, although negotiations continued in recent weeks, no agreement could be reached, with Rory expressing his wish to accept an offer from Worcester.

“It is with disappointment to all at the club that Rory is choosing to leave. We wish him all the very best with the Lions tour and thank him for his contribution to Edinburgh Rugby.”

The move will re-unite Sutherland with Worcester Director of Rugby Alan Solomons, who handed him his first pro contract when he was head coach at Edinburgh back in 2015.

“I have known Suzz since my Edinburgh days and we have always remained in touch. We brought Suzz into Edinburgh Rugby from Gala and he immediately made his mark,” said the South African.

“He is a terrific rugby player; a big, powerful, abrasive, scrummaging loosehead who really puts himself about. He has become a regular for Scotland and thoroughly deserved his selection for The Lions.

“Suzz is also a quality individual and a tremendous team man. He will add huge value and all of us are really looking forward to his arrival here at Sixways.”

Sutherland is following the footsteps of his Edinburgh, Scotland and Lions team-mate Duhan van der Merwe, who is also switching to Sixways this summer.

“I have spoken to many Premiership players over the years and they always talked about how attritional the league is,” said the player. I knew one day that I wanted to come and sample it for myself. For me a lot of the signings Worcester have made is a statement of intent. I want to come here and help Worcester become a top side.”