CELTIC'S first-ever Women's Champions League tie will be against Levante on August 18.

Depending on the result, the SWPL1 runners-up will meet either Dinamo Minsk or Rosenborg three days later.

Levante finished 29 points behind Champions League holders Barcelona in the Primera Division, but only four behind Real Madrid.

They qualified as the third best team because of the new Champions League format which, for the first time, will have a lucrative group stage later in the tournament.

Celtic's Spanish head coach Fran Alonso said: “I know Levante very well. They're a very, very tough team in a very good league.

“It's going to be a difficult challenge. They have a new manager, and maybe they will have different tactics and style, but they're an extremely difficult team and we've never played a side of that level yet.”

The first round draw was for a series of four-team mini-tournaments, with semi-finals, finals and third place matches.

Only the tournament winners will proceed into the second round, which precedes the 16-team group stage.

SWPL1 champions Glasgow City were paired against Maltese champions Birkirkara, also on August 18. They beat them 9-0 in a qualifying group match in 2013-14.

The other two teams in the mini-tournament are WFC BIIK-Shymkent from Kazakhstan, who beat City in the last 32 in 2017-18, and Slovan Bratislava.

The venues for the mini-tournaments have still to be confirmed.