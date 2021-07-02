HEARTS defender Craig Halkett has retired his number 26 shirt in a touching tribute to Marius Zaliukas.

The stopper announced his shirt would not be used in the upcoming season as a mark of respect to the late Jambos icon.

Zaliukas, who captained the capital club for to the Scottish Cup triumph in 2012, tragically passed away from Motor neurone disease last October.

Hearts announced a landmark sponsorship deal with MND Scotland and Dell Technologies to proudly wear the MND logo on their shirts for the upcoming season.

And Halkett has now retired the number 26, which Zaliukas used to wear, for the upcoming season. He will now wear the number 19.

Revealing the decision he told HeartsTV: "It goes back to last season when we heard the sad news about big Zal's passing. As the season went on, myself and the gaffer spoke about switching numbers but regulations make it hard to do that in the middle of a season.

"Once we came back for the new season we sat down and spoke about it again and I was more than happy to give the number up for the season.

❤️ With @mndscotland taking pride of place on the front of the new Home jersey, Craig Halkett has decided to retire the number 26 jersey for the 21/22 season in honour of Marius Zaliukas. pic.twitter.com/G9aKE6dCvN — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 2, 2021

"I think it's a great tribute to Zal who obviously did alot for this club, he's a massive legend here and it was an easy decision for me to make.

"Retiring the 26 jersey for the season obviously ties in with our new front of shirt sponsor, MND Scotland, and I think it's great for the club to have that on the front of the shirt. It helps raise awareness and promote all the good work the charity does."

The club showed off their new kit for the upcoming season today with the MND Scotland logo front and centre.

As part of the partnership with Dell Technologies and MND Scotland, Hearts will make a contribution to the charity for every shirt sold.

Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay commented:“We are delighted to launch our stunning new home kit for the upcoming season and equally proud to see the MND Scotland logo front and centre.

“The devastating loss of Marius Zaliukas was felt by everyone connected to Heart of Midlothian and we are pleased to be able to help raise awareness of the hugely important work undertaken by MND charities to support those living with MND in Scotland.

Hearts fans paid tribute after Zaliukas' shock passing

“For every home shirt sold this season, the club will make a contribution to MND Scotland and MND Association. I am sure both players and Hearts supporters will take even greater pride in wearing the famous maroon jersey that promotes such a worthy cause.

"We are enormously grateful to Dell Technologies for their support of a partnership that has resonated so positively in the world of football and beyond. This is the kind of sponsorship that clubs should aspire to.”

Iain McWhirter, MND Scotland’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “We are so grateful to Hearts and Dell Technologies for their incredible support this season.

“It feels like this partnership was meant to be. We couldn’t believe it when we realised the founder of our charity was a lifelong Hearts fan, so for this to coincide with our 40th anniversary is a wonderful way to remember how it all began.

“We have come a long way in 40 years, but our fight isn’t over. All the money raised from shirt sales will provide life-changing support to families living with MND today, and fund more pioneering research to take us closer to a cure. ”

Hearts invited the son of late MND Scotland founder John Macleod to the launch as the charity celebrated its 40th year.

Iain, whose lost his dad to the disease when he was just nine years old, said: "I don’t remember very much of Dad because I was so young when he passed away but I do remember the first and only match he ever took me to - Clydebank vs Hearts in 1982. I am an absolute Hearts fanatic because of my dad, and of course my three children are too.

“When I found out about the partnership, I was very emotional. My children couldn’t believe it either. My eldest son was texting all his friends – 'that’s my Granda’s charity'.

“I just know how excited my dad would be if he was here to see this, and so proud that the charity he started has come so far. If we can just continue to knock on that door and unlock the key to a cure – hope is on the horizon.”